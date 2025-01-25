The Los Angeles Lakers begin a five-game road trip with a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, but the main question has become who will be available to play. The Lakers got a big boost with Jarred Vanderbilt set to make his season debut, but LeBron James received a status update on the team’s injury report.

LeBron James was downgraded to questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Warriors. He was listed as dealing with left foot injury management. The foot issue has been a season-long thing for James, and he missed a couple of games back in December due to the injury.

James has appeared on the Lakers’ injury report in each subsequent game since missing three games, but he’s always been listed as probable, and ultimately upgraded to available before tip-off. This has been the first time since that he’s been downgraded.

It may just be a precaution and final word likely won’t come until shortly before tip-off against the Warriors. But it’s definitely something to monitor.

The oldest player in the NBA, James turned 40 years old last month, and is in the midst of his 22nd season in the league. This past offseason, James signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers, with a player option for next season.

He’s suited up in 39 games this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 23.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.9 assists with splits of 51.1 percent shooting from the field, 39.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

With the NBA trade deadline approaching, both James and Anthony Davis have reportedly put pressure on the Lakers to continue exploring trade possibilities.

The Lakers are currently 24-18 and in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. They’ve won two consecutive games after a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.