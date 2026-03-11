Jamie Erdahl has been absent from NFL Network's Good Morning Football, and fans are finally knowing why.

Erdahl shared a statement on social media on Wednesday, March 11, addressing her absence from the show.

“Since curiosity is mounting I’ll share what I feel comfortable with: I have been away from @GMFB due to an extremely personal + tragic health situation of an immediate family member,” Erdahl wrote on social media on Wednesday.

While Erdahl didn't go into further detail about her absence, she shared when she will return to the anchor desk.

“I want to thank my leaders at the NFL for allowing me this time at home. I’ll be back on Monday,” she concluded her post.

Fans supported Erdahl in the comment section, telling her to focus on her family at this time.

“Family first. Wishing strength and healing take all the time you need,” one fan responded.

“You are loved and missed. Sending you and your family love and light, Jaime!!” another fan wrote.

Erdahl joined the sports program in 2022 and was the first co-host to relocate to Los Angeles after the show moved from New York in 2024. She replaced Kay Adams when the show moved to Los Angeles and currently co-hosts alongside Kyle Brandt and Manti Te’o, as well as NFL reporter Sherree Burruss. Prior to GMFB, she was a sideline reporter for CBS Sports from 2014.

In the first year of her on GMFB she shared how the show is different from their competitors.

“Some sports TV can get really angry and get technical. It can be like way too buttoned up at times and we are essentially opposite all those things,” she told Deadline back in 2022. “We like the messy parts of TV. We like when there’s people that walk into our studio. We like imperfections and I hope that we are allowed to keep being that way.”

Good Morning Football airs weekdays at 8 a.m. ET on NFL Network.