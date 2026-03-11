Trevor Rogers is not hiding from the Baltimore Orioles’ disappointing 2025 season. Instead, the left-handed starter believes the frustration may have been precisely what the club needed. Rogers spoke candidly during spring training on Tuesday about the lessons learned from a campaign that ended with the club finishing last in the American League East. The Orioles entered the year with postseason expectations, but injuries and inconsistency quickly changed the outlook of the 2025 season. For the lefty, the difficult season forced the clubhouse to confront reality and sharpen its focus ahead of Opening Day 2026.

Rogers, a 6-foot-5 left-handed starter originally drafted 13th overall by the Miami Marlins in 2017, emerged as one of Baltimore’s most reliable arms despite the team’s struggles. The 28-year-old posted a dominant 1.81 ERA with a 9-3 record across 18 starts last year. The southpaw logged 109.2 innings, struck out 103 hitters, and finished with a 0.90 WHIP. His ability to limit baserunners and miss bats gave Baltimore stability in the rotation even as the team battled injuries and roster instability throughout the 2025 season.

Injuries ravaged the roster, with nearly 30 players spending time on the injured list. The Orioles struggled early, going 9–16 in April and 9–18 in May before the season spiraled. Despite the overall disappointment, Rogers continued to shine. The Orioles went 13–4 in his starts, highlighting just how dominant he was compared with the rest of the pitching staff.

On Wednesday, Rogers openly addressed that reality during an appearance on the Foul Territory TV show with co-host and former big-leaguer Erik Kratz. In a clip shared to X, formerly Twitter, by the show, the Orioles starter acknowledged the tough lessons the team learned from the 2025 season.

“I think we know what it feels like to get punched in the mouth, and we don't like that feeling. We don't want to have that feeling again.”

The comments from Rogers underline a growing belief inside the Orioles clubhouse that the disappointment from last season can fuel a rebound. With a talented young core and a rotation anchored by Rogers’ breakout form, Baltimore hopes the painful lessons from 2025 will help drive a far more competitive 2026 campaign.