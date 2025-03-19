The Denver Nuggets will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are questionable on the team's injury report. Jokic is tending to a right elbow contusion and a left ankle impingement, while Murray has a right ankle sprain.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Lakers.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray injury status vs. Lakers

Jokic and Murray missed Monday's 114-105 win over the Golden State Warriors due to their injuries. Aaron Gordon turned in a heroic effort, posting 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting. Questionable tags for Jokic and Murray on Wednesday indicate both players are still managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Lakers.

Wednesday's game will be crucial for playoff seeding. Denver is tied with the Houston Rockets for the second seed and one game ahead of the Lakers for the third seed in the Western Conference standings with 13 remaining.

The Nuggets are 7-6 over their last 13 games while battling numerous injuries to key players. They rank 13th in offense, 23rd in defense and 21st in net rating (-2.3) during that span.

Meanwhile, the Lakers have won their last two games following three straight losses after LeBron James suffered a groin injury. Los Angeles recently welcomed back Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes from injuries.

So, regarding whether Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are playing tonight vs. the Lakers, the Nuggets won't force either out there if they aren't 100 percent. However, a win on Wednesday would go a long way toward securing a top seed in the West playoff bracket.

Nuggets injury report

Trey Alexander: Out – G League – Two-Way

Christian Braun: Questionable – Left Foot; Inflammation

Aaron Gordon: Probable – Right Calf; Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Questionable – Right Elbow; Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement

Jamal Murray: Questionable – Right Ankle; Sprain

Julian Strawther: Out – Left Knee; Sprain

Lakers injury report

Luka Doncic: Probable – Right Ankle; Sprain

Rui Hachimura: Out – Left Patellar; Tendinopathy

LeBron James: Out – Left Groin; strain

Trey Jamison: Questionable – Illness; –

Maxi Kleber: Out – Right Foot; Surgery Recovery