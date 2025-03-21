LOS ANGELES – When integrating a new player to the lineup, there’s always going to be an adjustment period. The Los Angeles Lakers experienced that in the aftermath of their blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic. But with a little over a month of Doncic in the lineup, the rest of the team has gotten accustomed to his play style. And it’s the way he just seems to make the game easier for everyone that leaves Lakers’ teammate Gabe Vincent in awe.

Following the Lakers’ 120-108 win against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Gabe Vincent spoke about what it is about Luka Doncic that just opens up the floor for the rest of the team.

“Sometimes teams send three guys at home. It’s just amazing that he finds the open man time and time again,” Gabe Vincent said. “He makes the game so easy for us whether he’s getting to the free-throw line himself, or walking to the rim, or making a tough shot when we need one, or finding the open guy over and over again whether it’s for the assist or the pocket, he just makes the right read every time.”

Luka Doncic has dished out double digits in assists in seven of the 16 games he’s played in for the Lakers. He’s had less than five assists in only four of those 16 games.

Dorian Finney-Smith, who knows Doncic as well as anyone in the Lakers’ locker room, spoke recently about how difficult about how difficult Doncic makes things on opposing defenses due to his ability to find cracks in the defense and find the open man.

In the 16 games that he’s played, Doncic is averaging 26.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.9 steals with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 77.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

There’s no question that Doncic’s addition has unlocked another level to the Lakers’ offense.