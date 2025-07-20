Los Angeles Lakers fans are going to love Luka Doncic's dreams to achieve with the franchise.

Doncic is preparing for his second season with the team, following a stunning 2024-25 campaign that saw immense change for him. He was with the Dallas Mavericks since 2018 until the team traded him to the Lakers this past February, changing the trajectory of his career forever.

Doncic did not let the trade faze him as he continued to play at an elite level as one of the best players in the NBA. Next season will be huge for him as he improves his conditioning to be healthy throughout next season, which had him express a big dream he hopes to accomplish with Los Angeles.

“What do you hope to be known for in Los Angeles?” the interviewer asked.

“The guy that brought championships to the city,” Doncic answered.

"What do you hope to be known for in Los Angeles?" Luka Doncic: "The guy that brought championships to the city." (via @Lakers/ Youtube)

What's next for Luka Doncic, Lakers

It's a great sentiment for Luka Doncic to have while he is a star for the Lakers. And when it comes to winning championships, fans will have excitement about what seems to be a long-term commitment.

Last season had him appear in 50 games. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 45% from the field, including 36.8% from beyond the arc, and 78.2% from the free-throw line.

His 28 games with the Lakers helped the team rise in the Western Conference standings, finishing with a 50-32 record. Despite securing the third seed, they lost in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This resulted in Los Angeles retooling the roster this summer. Despite losing Dorian Finney-Smith, they made up for by adding Jake LaRavia, Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart in free agency. It's clear they have addressed key needs at the guard and center positions, positioning themselves to be a fierce squad next season.