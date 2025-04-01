Although Luka Doncic is in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform, teammate Dorian Finney-Smith is all too familiar with the superstar. The two played together with the Dallas Mavericks.

However, before Monday's 104-98 win over the Houston Rockets, Smith told reporters via ESPN's Dave McMenamin what Doncic told him.

“I just told him today if he doesn't want to shoot it, I'll shoot it,” Doncic said. His response? “It feels good when guys like him and Bron are telling me to shoot. Because it could be the other way around … s**t.”

Despite Doncic and LeBron James being two of the best in the league, they still trust their teammates. After all, this is the NBA. Guys like Finney-Smith are more than capable of being effective players.

He's been a fan favorite of head coach JJ Redick. The latter was heavily detailed via Khobi Price of the Orange County Register on how Finney-Smith should have that confidence every game.

“He should’ve shot 14 [3-pointers],” Redick quipped. “His teammates have a ton of confidence in him. We as a coaching staff have a ton of confidence. He needs gentle reminders sometimes to keep shooting.

“And particularly, the type of shots that he gets, whether that’s a corner 3 or a pick-and-pop versus a five, they’re open shots. We’re not going to get a better shot. He has to be willing to unload the clip every night.”

Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith has Luka Doncic's confidence

The two have played together for several years. As a result, there is an expectation from Doncic to Finney-Smith. Still, playing alongside two likely Hall of Famers doesn't make life too easy.

It can feel like walking on eggshells if someone misses an easy shot. However, Doncic and James want their teammates to have the green light if it is an open look.

With the Lakers hoping to gain their playoff form, this is a great way to do it. Establishing that depth and balance is key. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder can win in a variety of ways.

One of their most impactful ways is their depth. Guys can score a barrage of points on any given night. After Monday's victory, it might've given Los Angeles some confidence about their bench pieces.

After all, Gabe Vincent scored 20 points, in addition to Finney-Smith. While this is only one game, a breakout performance like this, at this point in the season is impressive.

Doncic's remark lit a spark in Finney-Smith. That confidence is all he needed to have his best game in a Lakers uniform.