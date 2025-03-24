Only three weeks remain in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. There isn't much time for teams to go on a run before the playoffs and play-in tournament start, which is why we have reached the most important time of the season. For some of the top teams in the NBA power rankings like the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies, their next several games could make or break a potential playoff run.

All three Western Conference contenders have been soaring up the NBA power rankings in recent weeks, yet each organization has hit a wall due to injury concerns.

LeBron James recently returned from a groin injury after missing seven games. Could this injury linger into postseason play? Stephen Curry recently suffered a minor pelvic contusion, and his status is still day-to-day. Memphis has been without Ja Morant for their last four games due to shoulder and hamstring issues.

Injuries always impact how a season plays out, and this year will be no different. Every game matters just a little bit more down the stretch run of this season, especially considering that only a few games separate each of these three teams, along with many others, in the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Lakers' recent cold stretch saw them drop from the 2-seed in the conference to the 4-seed and barely hold onto home-court advantage for a first-round matchup. The Grizzlies' situation has worsened, as they've gone from competing for the 2-seed to possibly being in danger of falling into the play-in region of the standing if they're not careful. The Warriors continue to make up ground as the 6-seed and attempt to avoid the play-in tournament.

Not much time remains for these franchises to lock in their playoff spot. The West is a gauntlet this season with the Oklahoma City Thunder sitting at the top of the NBA world, which is why momentum will be key for Los Angeles, Memphis, and Golden State down the stretch run of the season.

There are key questions about each team's potential to win a championship, but we can't begin to dissect this open-ended question until each of their injury situations becomes clearer.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (-)

Record: 59-12 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W33), vs. CHA (W35), at LAC (W2)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/25), vs. MEM (3/27), vs. IND (3/29)

The Thunder have lost only three games since the start of February. Aside from their defense being the best in the league by a wide margin, Oklahoma City has scored at least 120 points in 13 of their last 17 games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be named this season's MVP, and he has plenty of help around him.

Aaron Wiggins, Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams, and Cason Wallace are five of the most underappreciated role players in the league, and they have all had their fingerprints over this historic season for the Thunder. Depth is what makes this organization elite, and it's the reason why a championship could be in their future.

“We have a group of guys that have all the talent in the world,” Chet Holmgren told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “A championship is the obvious goal. We are playing to win the last game of the season.

“Our goals are dreams, and to reach these dreams, we have to take it one day, one game, at a time. Whatever it takes.”

The Thunder once again owns the league's longest active win streak at six games and will continue to mix up their rotations in order to get their stars extra rest before the playoffs after clinching the 1-seed in the West.

2. Boston Celtics (+1)

Record: 52-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BKN (W8), at UTA (W22), at POR (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at SAC (3/24), at PHX (3/26), at SAS (3/29)

A recent losing skid by the Cleveland Cavaliers has cracked the door open slightly for the Boston Celtics to make a play at the 1-seed in the East. However, they still trail Cleveland by five games with limited time remaining. All indications point to Boston claiming the 2-seed and drawing a first-round matchup with either the Atlanta Hawks or Orlando Magic, who they are a combined 2-3 against this season.

The Celtics are beginning to look like their dominant selves, winning 10 of their last 11 games and recording a +13.5 net rating during this span. After battling an illness that sidelined him for a handful of games, Kristaps Porzingis has returned in full force, averaging 25.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor over his last three games.

Boston will continue their six-game road trip against Western Conference foes at the start of next week.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

Record: 57-14 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (L13), at SAC (L4), at PHX (L11), at UTA (W29)

Upcoming schedule: at POR (3/25), vs. SAS (3/27), at DET (3/29), vs. LAC (3/30)

What is going on in Cleveland? Not too long ago, the Cavs were the top team in the NBA power rankings and looking unbeatable. This past week, the Cavaliers have looked vulnerable and fatigued at times, and this group has hit a massive roadblock at the wrong time.

After winning 16 straight games, Cleveland lost four straight, three of which to Western Conference teams fighting for playoff positioning. This losing skid was snapped on Sunday when the Cavs had six players score in double figures against the Utah Jazz. But this was just an instance of a top team beating a dead horse in Salt Lake City, as the Jazz had no intentions of winning this game or any other game they have played recently.

The Cavs should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after their recent skid, as five of their next eight games will be in Cleveland.

4. Denver Nuggets (+1)

Record: 45-27 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (W9), at LAL (L12), at POR (L19), at HOU (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CHI (3/24), vs. MIL (3/26), vs. UTA (3/28)

Without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun, the Denver Nuggets were able to pick up a nine-point road win against the Golden State Warriors. This team then took down the Houston Rockets on the road with Murray back in the mix. We are beginning to see signs of the Nuggets getting into championship form, as Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Murray have elevated their play recently with Jokic injured.

The star big man has been battling a left ankle impingement and missed the team's recent four-game road trip. He is expected to return during their upcoming five-game homestand, starting on Monday night when the surging Chicago Bulls take the court in Denver.

5. Golden State Warriors (+1)

Record: 41-30 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DEN (L9), vs. MIL (W11), vs. TOR (W3), at ATL (L9)

Upcoming schedule: at MIA (3/25), at NOP (3/28), at SAS (3/30)

The good news for the Warriors is that Steph Curry's pelvic contusion is not a serious injury and he could be ready to play on Tuesday night in South Beach. If he misses this game, he will likely play on Friday night in New Orleans. The bad news for Golden State is that they lead the Minnesota Timberwolves by one game in the loss column for the final outright playoff spot in the West.

Every game is important down the stretch for the Dubs, but none more than their three upcoming games this week against foes with a losing record. All of these road games could make or break Golden State's season and playoff positioning. With or without Curry, the Warriors can't afford to slip up and drop another game like they did on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks.

6. Houston Rockets (+2)

Record: 46-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W7), at ORL (W8), at MIA (W4), vs. DEN (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (3/25), at UTA (3/27), at PHX (3/30)

A rough stretch to start February is a distant memory at this point for the Houston Rockets. Ime Udoka's team has won nine of their last 10 games, recently seeing the Nuggets snap their nine-game win streak on Sunday. Aside from ranking fourth in defensive rating during this span, the Rockets have also ranked eighth in offensive rating thanks to contributions from Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and others.

The Rockets, who lead Denver by one game for the 2-seed, can create more separation with three games against teams with a losing record this week.

7. Memphis Grizzlies (-3)

Record: 43-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAC (L10), at POR (L16), at LAC (L20)

Upcoming schedule: at UTA (3/25), at OKC (3/27), vs. LAL (3/29)

As good as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. are, the Grizzlies' playoff hopes revolve around Ja Morant being on the court. Due to his injury concerns, Memphis has fallen in the NBA power rankings and doesn't look like a team that can win a playoff series right now.

To make matters worse, the Grizzlies have lost 10 of their 17 games since the All-Star break. Only six of these games were against teams with a winning record. That is a very concerning number to look at if you are a fan of this team right now, as Memphis is trending in the wrong direction and in danger of falling further in the standings if they can't take care of Oklahoma City and Los Angeles.

8. Milwaukee Bucks (+1)

Record: 40-30 | Last Week's Schedule: at GSW (L11), at LAL (W29), at SAC (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at PHX (3/24), at DEN (3/26), vs. NYK (3/28), vs. ATL (3/30)

There are still many questions surrounding this Milwaukee Bucks team and whether they have what it takes to end their playoff cold streak. Giannis Antetokounmpo will do his thing, but now Damian Lillard has missed some time with a calf injury. Is this something that could linger down the stretch run of the season and into postseason play?

The Bucks are now a game behind the Indiana Pacers for the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference and lead the Detroit Pistons by just one full game. If Doc Rivers and his team are not careful, the Bucks will be in danger of falling to the 6-seed in the conference. Nothing gets easier for this group, as tough road games against Phoenix and Denver will end Milwaukee's five-game road trip against the West.

9. Los Angeles Clippers (+2)

Record: 40-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (W13), vs. MEM (W20), vs. OKC (L2)

Upcoming schedule: at NYK (3/26), at BKN (3/28), at CLE (3/30)

There is a lot to like about the LA Clippers and their recent rise in the NBA power rankings. Unlike other West contenders facing serious questions to answer, the Clippers have seemed to figure things out and steady the ship, winning eight of their last 10 games. The Clippers rank fourth in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

As good as James Harden has been, LA has regained their confidence because of Kawhi Leonard. The All-Star forward has scored 20 or more points in 10 of his last 11 games and is shooting 52.1 percent from the floor in March. With Leonard, Harden, and Norman Powell healthy, the Clippers will be a tough matchup for virtually any team in the West.

10. Minnesota Timberwolves (-3)

Record: 41-31 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. IND (L2), vs. NOP (L4), vs. NOP (W41)

Upcoming schedule: at IND (3/24), vs. PHX (3/28), vs. DET (3/30)

An eight-game win streak turned into back-to-back tough losses against the Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans for the Timberwolves. Worst of all, these losses exposed Minnesota since it showed everyone that they had trouble closing out games. This is the main concern for the Wolves heading into the postseason, as they aren't the same lockdown defensive team they once were.

Nothing will get easier for the Timberwolves, as they have a chance to avenge their loss against Indiana before battles with Phoenix and Detroit in Minneapolis.

11. Los Angeles Lakers (-1)

Record: 43-27 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (W26), vs. DEN (W18), vs. MIL (L29), vs. CHI (L31)

Upcoming schedule: at ORL (3/24), at IND (3/26), at CHI (3/27), at MEM (3/29)

Before LeBron returned from his groin injury, the Lakers got blasted by 29 points on their home floor against the Bucks. With James back, the Lakers put together their worst defensive performance of the season, surrendering a season-high 146 points to the Chicago Bulls in a 31-point loss. Los Angeles now embarks on a four-game road trip, which isn't great news since this team is 15-18 away from crypto.com Arena this season.

While they lost two games that they should've won, the Lakers' victory over Denver is significant since the two teams split their regular-season meetings. Los Angeles owns the edge for the potential tiebreaker since they can win their division over the Warriors.

12. Indiana Pacers (+1)

Record: 41-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIN (W2), vs. DAL (W4), vs. BKN (W6), vs. BKN (W5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIN (3/24), vs. LAL (3/26), at WAS (3/27), at OKC (3/29)

The Pacers continue to pick up big wins and fly under the radar as a sneaky team in the NBA power rankings. While they still rank outside the top 10, Indiana has jumped the Bucks for the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference.

This will be a key week for the Pacers, as the Timberwolves, Lakers, and Thunder are three of the best teams in the league. Aside from possibly extending their lead over Milwaukee in the standings, this is a chance for the Pacers to prove they have what it takes to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals.

13. New York Knicks (-1)

Record: 44-26 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (W21), at SAS (L15), at CHA (L17), vs. WAS (W19)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (3/25), vs. LAC (3/26), at MIL (3/28), vs. POR (3/30)

Not only is Jalen Brunson still out with an ankle sprain, but now the New York Knicks are without Deuce McBride due to a groin injury. Matters continue to worsen for the Knicks, as they have once again fallen in the NBA power rankings and have looked like a very average team lately.

Despite being 18 games over .500, the Knicks have lost motivation, they look tired, and their will to fight has taken a direct hit. A matchup against Dallas on Tuesday night is intriguing, especially since New York has not defeated the Mavs since Brunson left them for the Knicks.

14. Detroit Pistons (-)

Record: 40-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at NOP (W46), at MIA (W3), at DAL (L6), vs. NOP (W6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. SAS (3/25), vs. CLE (3/28), at MIN (3/30)

Could the Detroit Pistons go on a run and possibly get home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs? This team is currently two games back of the Pacers and one game behind the Bucks in the East standings. A glimpse into their potential will be discovered this week with matchups against Cleveland and Minnesota, two games that could result in them moving up the standings and subsequently the NBA power rankings.

Cade Cunningham continues to be a flamethrower, as his game-winner against Miami this past week should've cemented that he has been an All-NBA performer all season. Give Cunningham and the Pistons their flowers!

15. Phoenix Suns (+2)

Record: 34-37 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. TOR (W40), vs. CHI (W6), vs. CLE (W11)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MIL (3/24), vs. BOS (3/26), at MIN (3/28), vs. HOU (3/30)

Here come the Phoenix Suns. At some point, we knew that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker would put the Suns on their back. That is what is happening right now, as Phoenix has won three straight for the first time since the end of January. However, their last two wins didn't come easily, as it took 41 points from Booker to get past the Chicago Bulls and 42 points from Durant to get past Cleveland.

If the Suns will need a 40-point scorer every night to get a win, their chances of making the playoffs are slim. This is the week that we will truly learn about Phoenix, as the Bucks, Celtics, Timberwolves, and Rockets stand in their way of making the postseason. The Suns must win at least two of these four games to keep their hopes alive.

16. Atlanta Hawks (-)

Record: 35-36 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHA (W32), vs. GSW (W9), vs. PHI (W13)

Upcoming schedule: at HOU (3/25), at MIA (3/27), at MIL (3/30)

Momentum is building for an Atlanta Hawks team that has been hit hard by injuries. Trae Young has led Atlanta to wins in seven of their last nine games, including victories over Golden State and twice against Indiana. Onyeka Okongwu deserves a lot of credit for the Hawks' success. The big man has averaged 15.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over his last 11 games.

17. Chicago Bulls (+1)

Record: 31-40 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W14), at PHX (L6), at SAC (W12), at LAL (W31)

Upcoming schedule: at DEN (3/24), vs. LAL (3/27), vs. DAL (3/29)

Are the Bulls a legit threat coming out of the East play-in? This team is now just two games behind Orlando for the 8-seed, and they have won seven of their last nine games, defeating the likes of the Lakers, Pacers, and Magic in the process. Josh Giddey has been sensational as the primary facilitator in Chicago, averaging 21.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 9.3 assists over his last seven games. He recently had 15 points, 17 assists, 10 rebounds, and eight steals in a 146-115 win over the Lakers.

18. Sacramento Kings (+1)

Record: 35-35 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MEM (W10), vs. CLE (W4), vs. CHI (L12), vs. MIL (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. BOS (3/24), vs. OKC (3/25), vs. POR (3/27), at ORL (3/29)

Domantas Sabonis has a sprained ankle. Malik Monk is dealing with an illness. That leaves DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to carry a very average Sacramento Kings team against the likes of the Boston Celtics and OKC Thunder to begin the week. The Kings are in danger of falling two games below .500 with these matchups, which would put them in danger of being tied with the Suns and Mavericks in the standings for the final two play-in tournament spots.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

Record: 32-40 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W15), vs. MEM (W16), vs. DEN (W19), vs. BOS (L13)

Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (3/25), at SAC (3/27), at NYK (3/30)

Time is running out for Chauncey Billups and the Portland Trail Blazers to go on a little bit of a run. Portland is 2.5 games behind Phoenix and Dallas for the final play-in spot in the West after winning four of their last five games. Deni Avdija has done the heavy lifting for the Blazers lately, averaging 23.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in March. Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the only other players averaging these numbers this month.

20. Orlando Magic (-5)

Record: 33-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (L8), at WAS (W15)

Upcoming schedule: vs. LAL (3/24), at CHA (3/25), vs. DAL (3/27), vs. SAC (3/29)

Other teams picked up better wins and seized more momentum than the Orlando Magic, which is why they dropped five spots in the NBA power rankings. At this point, the Magic can only advance anywhere if Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner get hot. It will take some magic for this team to find success down the stretch and heading into the play-in tournament.

21. San Antonio Spurs (-)

Record: 31-39 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L16), vs. NYK (W15), vs. PHI (W8), at TOR (W34)

Upcoming schedule: at DET (3/25), at CLE (3/27), vs. BOS (3/29), vs. GSW (3/30)

As crazy as it sounds, the San Antonio Spurs have won three straight games for the first time since November. Mitch Johnson has done a great job keeping his young team energized and in the fight despite all that has gone wrong this season. The Spurs could continue to play the role of spoilers down the stretch run, especially with four playoff-contending teams on their schedule this week.

22. Dallas Mavericks (+1)

Record: 34-37 | Last Week's Schedule: at IND (L4), vs. DET (W6)

Upcoming schedule: at BKN (3/24), at NYK (3/25), at ORL (3/27), at CHI (3/29)

Anthony Davis is nearing a return for the Mavericks, which seems idiotic since this team isn't going anywhere. Even if Dallas gets Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford back for the play-in tournament, this group isn't going to beat anyone at the top of the standings without Kyrie Irving. More head-scratching moves in Dallas…

23. Brooklyn Nets (+2)

Record: 23-48 | Last Week's Schedule: at BOS (L8), at IND (L6), at IND (L5)

Upcoming schedule: vs. DAL (3/24), vs. TOR (3/26), vs. LAC (3/28), at WAS (3/29)

Jordi Fernandez and the Brooklyn Nets deserve a lot of credit. Although their season is basically over, this team hasn't stopped fighting, and they almost went 3-0 this past week against the Celtics and Pacers. The Nets are a hard-nosed, tough team every game they play, which is why there is a lot to like about this organization moving forward.

24. Miami Heat (-)

Record: 30-41 | Last Week's Schedule: at NYK (L21), vs. DET (L3), vs. HOU (L4), vs. CHA (W17)

Upcoming schedule: vs GSW (3/25), vs. ATL (3/27), at PHI (3/29)

After losing 10 straight games, Andrew Wiggins put the Miami Heat on his back with 42 points to get past the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Since trading Jimmy Butler, the Heat have gone 5-17 and no longer appear to be in contention for anything in the East. Perhaps there is still some leftover playoff magic that Erik Spoelstra can sprinkle on this team to make them threats, especially if they run into the Bucks or Celtics!

25. Toronto Raptors (-3)

Record: 24-47 | Last Week's Schedule: at PHX (L40), at GSW (L3), vs. SAS (L34)

Upcoming schedule: at WAS (3/24), at BKN (3/26), vs. CHA (3/28), at PHI (3/30)

The Toronto Raptors have moved back down the NBA power rankings, as a 6-1 stretch has resulted in them dropping four straight games. Even so, this is a competitive group that is poised for growth heading into the 2025-26 season with Brandon Ingram joining the mix. It isn't hard to make a bold prediction right now that the Raptors will be the league's most-improved team next season.

26. New Orleans Pelicans (+2)

Record: 19-53 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (L46), at MIN (W4), at MIN (L41), at DET (L6)

Upcoming schedule: vs. PHI (3/24), vs. GSW (3/28), vs. CHA (3/30)

As if things couldn't get worse for the New Orleans Pelicans, Trey Murphy III suffered a torn labrum and a partial tear of the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The young forward will now be out indefinitely and likely miss the start of training camp. The Pelicans look like a cursed franchise, as all of their top talents continue to deal with major injury concerns.

27. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

Record: 23-48 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L7), at OKC (L33), at SAS (L8), at ATL (L13)

Upcoming schedule: at NOP (3/24), vs. WAS (3/26), vs. MIA (3/29), vs. TOR (3/30)

The short-handed, G League Philadelphia 76ers have been better than the actual Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey-led 76ers this season. While they have lost seven of their last eight games, at least this version of the Sixers has been trying their hardest to win and have fought for all 48 minutes. Quentin Grimes has been a revelation for Philadelphia, averaging 28.0 points per game and shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range over his last 12 games.

28. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Record: 18-53 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. ATL (L32), vs. NYK (W17), at OKC (L35), at MIA (L17)

Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (3/25), at TOR (3/28), at NOP (3/30)

There is not much to talk about with the Charlotte Hornets other than the fact that they aren't the worst team in the NBA power rankings. With LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams on the court, the Hornets have been somewhat competitive and even picked up a win over the Knicks recently. Whether the Hornets make substantial moves in the offseason to surround Ball with more talent is yet to be seen.

29. Utah Jazz (+1)

Record: 16-56 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (L14), vs. WAS (W16), vs. BOS (L22), vs. CLE (L29)

Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (3/25), vs. HOU (3/27), at DEN (3/28)

While they probably deserve to rank last in the NBA power rankings, the Utah Jazz did pick up a win over the team that finds themselves No. 30 in these rankings. Utah has won just once over their last 13 games, and are well on their way to having the best odds to land Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft.

30. Washington Wizards (-3)

Record: 15-55 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L15), at UTA (L16), vs. ORL (L15), at NYK (L19)

Upcoming schedule: vs. TOR (3/24), at PHI (3/26), vs. IND (3/27), vs. BKN (3/29)

Since the All-Star break, the Washington Wizards have proven that they aren't the worst team in the NBA power rankings, going 6-10 over their last 16 games. At least the Wizards are trying and growing, unlike other teams near the bottom of these rankings. Alex Sarr has shown clear improvements during his rookie season and will receive Rookie of the Year consideration.