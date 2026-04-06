Over the last several weeks, the Los Angeles Lakers skyrocketed in the NBA power rankings, with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James beginning to put together their championship potential. Now, with Doncic and Reaves injured, all of the hype surrounding this team has been lost, and the Lakers are tumbling in the power rankings with one week left in the NBA season.

As if getting blown out by 43 points on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder wasn't bad enough, the Lakers watched Doncic go down with a left hamstring injury early in the second half, with the team having no chance of mounting a comeback.

Many questioned head coach JJ Redick as to why he had his starters in at this point given the game was out of hand at halftime, but he made it clear that he wanted to give the team's core some minutes to try to find some rhythm against the defending champions.

Well, the Lakers did nothing to help themselves against the Thunder, and they lost Doncic to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain. He will seek medical advice and treatment for this injury overseas in Europe.

To add insult to injury, literally, Reaves also seemed to tweak something in his back against the Thunder. Initially, Reaves and Redick both downplayed whatever happened to the breakout guard in this loss to Oklahoma City, but upon further imaging, it was revealed that Reaves suffered a Grade 2 left oblique muscle injury.

Reaves will now miss the remainder of the regular season, and his status for the playoffs is in serious doubt.

LeBron, who has been flourishing and embracing his No. 3 role alongside Doncic and Reaves, is now left alone to try to make something of this season for the Lakers with the playoffs on the horizon. While James has conquered every challenge with less talent around him before, this is a major ask of the 41-year-old in his 23rd season.

Do the Lakers have any magic left with James leading them, or has this season come crashing down amid two devastating injuries?

With one week remaining in the 2025-26 NBA season, here is a look at where the power rankings stand, including the Lakers and another Western Conference playoff team taking a major fall.

Previous 2025-26 NBA Power Rankings: Week 23 | Week 22 | Week 21 | Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1 | Week 0 (Preseason) | Offseason

1. Oklahoma City Thunder (+1)

2025-26 Record: 62-16 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DET (W4/OT), vs. LAL (W43), vs. UTA (W35)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAL (4/7), at LAC (4/8), at DEN (4/10), vs. PHX (4/12)

Since Feb. 27, the Oklahoma City Thunder have only lost one game, and that was a 119-109 loss on the road against the Boston Celtics. Right now, it's not far-fetched to believe the Thunder will see the Celtics again in the 2026 NBA Finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the Thunder to the best record in the NBA, and he appears to be on a collision course with his second straight MVP award.

Outside of an intriguing road game in Denver, the Thunder should coast their way to the best record in the league yet again to end the 2025-26 season.

2. San Antonio Spurs (-1)

2025-26 Record: 59-19 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (W15), at GSW (W14), at LAC (W19), at DEN (L2/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (4/6), vs. POR (4/8), vs. DAL (4/10), vs. DEN (4/12)

The San Antonio Spurs and Victor Wembanyama saw their 11-game win streak snapped in overtime against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, a game that essentially ends their pursuit of the 1-seed in the West. This loss also impacts Wembanyama's valiant MVP chase against Gilgeous-Alexander, despite his 34-18-7-5 performance.

This has been an incredible year for the Spurs, and they will enter the playoffs with a lot of confidence as a young team. It will be interesting to see how they shift their focus and respond to the pressure that comes with the postseason, especially after losing this playoff-like game to Denver on Saturday.

One final regular-season battle with Nikola Jokic and his squad will come on the final day of the regular season in San Antonio, a game both teams will desperately want to win entering the postseason.

3. Detroit Pistons (+1)

2025-26 Record: 57-21 | Last Week's Schedule: at OKC (L4/OT), vs. TOR (W11), vs. MIN (W5), at PHI (W23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ORL (4/6), vs. MIL (4/8), at CHA (4/10), at IND (4/12)

Unfortunately, the Detroit Pistons are still without Cade Cunningham, who suffered a collapsed left lung on Mar. 19 against Washington. The good news is that Cunningham is progressing in his recovery and should be available to make his return for the Pistons' first-round series.

Not to mention, the Pistons have locked up the 1-seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning the path to the NBA Finals in the East will go through Detroit.

The Pistons have won eight of their last 10 games without Cade, with their only two losses coming in overtime. This team has the depth and defensive fortitude to make the Eastern Conference Finals and fight for a spot in the 2026 NBA Finals.

4. Boston Celtics (-1)

2025-26 Record: 53-25 | Last Week's Schedule: at ATL (L10), at MIA (W18), at MIL (W32), vs. TOR (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (4/7), at NYK (4/9), vs. NOP (4/10), vs. ORL (4/12)

If there is one team that can dethrone the Pistons in the East come time for the playoffs, it's definitely Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and the Boston Celtics.

Tatum has been getting better each game since returning from his Achilles injury, and he was recently named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. That alone should incite fear in the rest of the conference, as the Celtics have put their foot down and are playing championship-like basketball, winning 10 of their last 12 games.

5. Denver Nuggets (+1)

2025-26 Record: 50-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W13), vs. SAS (W2/OT)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. POR (4/6), vs. MEM (4/8), vs. OKC (4/10), at SAS (4/12)

A battle of heavyweights took place in Denver this past weekend when Jokic and Wembanyama met, and it was Jokic getting the last laugh with an insane floater over the Frenchman to seal the win for the Nuggets. Jokic finished the game with 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, and three blocks.

The Nuggets have now won eight straight games, and they will be tested entering the playoffs with matchups against Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Many tend to think Denver is behind these two franchises when it comes to chances of winning the West, so Jokic and Co. will have a chance to build serious momentum entering the playoffs.

6. New York Knicks (+1)

2025-26 Record: 50-28 | Last Week's Schedule: at HOU (L17), at MEM (W11), vs. CHI (W40)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at ATL (4/6), vs. BOS (4/9), vs. TOR (4/10), vs. CHA (4/12)

Can the New York Knicks be trusted entering the playoffs? Perhaps the final week of the regular season will answer this question, as all four of their games against Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, and Charlotte to close out the year will be playoff-like matchups.

The Knicks have the talent to make a run to the Eastern Conference Finals and possibly the NBA Finals, but the same inconsistencies that plagued them a season ago are beginning to appear again.

7. Atlanta Hawks (+3)

2025-26 Record: 45-33 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. BOS (W10), at ORL (W29), at BKN (W34)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (4/6), at CLE (4/8), vs. CLE (4/10), at MIA (4/12)

No team is hotter in the Eastern Conference right now than the Atlanta Hawks, who have won 18 of their last 20 games, including four straight by double figures. After being a sure-thing play-in team around the All-Star break, the Hawks now hold a two-game lead over everyone else for the 5-seed in the East.

With all the explosive athleticism Atlanta possesses, plus Jalen Johnson playing at an All-NBA level, the Hawks have emerged as serious threats in the East in a similar way to the Indiana Pacers from a season ago.

It seems like the Hawks will see the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs, and these two teams will play twice to finish out the year.

8. Houston Rockets (+3)

2025-26 Record: 49-29 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. NYK (W17), vs. MIL (W6), vs. UTA (W34), at GSW (W1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at PHX (4/7), vs. PHI (4/9), vs. MIN (4/10), vs. MEM (4/12)

Despite winning six straight games, the Houston Rockets still have some major deficiencies, including holding onto leads.

The Rockets led by 20 points over the Milwaukee Bucks this past week and barely escaped them without Giannis Antetokounmpo by six points. Then on Sunday night, the Rockets held all the momentum and a 15-point lead against the Golden State Warriors before Stephen Curry put his team on his back and almost led the Dubs past Houston.

Kevin Durant cannot do everything on his own, and teams will look to expose this in the playoffs. While they are trending up the NBA power rankings, there are major red flags surrounding the Rockets entering the playoffs.

9. Los Angeles Lakers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 50-28 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. WAS (W19), vs. CLE (W14), at OKC (L43), at DAL (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. OKC (4/7), at GSW (4/9), vs. PHX (4/10), vs. UTA (4/12)

Luka is overseas getting some sort of treatment for his hamstring injury, which will most likely sideline him for at least three to four weeks. Reaves will be receiving treatment for his oblique injury, which will sideline him likely for the same amount of time.

The Lakers' two primary scorers are injured entering the playoffs, which leaves LeBron James with a handful of role players not known for being legitimate scoring threats.

Nothing could be worse for the Lakers right now, and with three tough games before a matchup with the Utah Jazz, it's not hard to believe Los Angeles could lose its grip on the 3-seed in the West. By the end of the regular season, the Lakers could find themselves as the 5-seed in the West, losing home-court advantage in the first round.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers (-1)

2025-26 Record: 49-29 | Last Week's Schedule: at UTA (W9), at LAL (L14), at GSW (W7), vs. IND (W9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at MEM (4/6), vs. ATL (4/8), at ATL (4/10), vs. WAS (4/12)

As mentioned before, the Cavs are likely to face off against the Hawks in the first round of the East playoffs. Coincidentally enough, these two teams will face one another in back-to-back games to close out the regular season.

The Cavs have certainly been playing some of their best basketball as of late, but injury concerns still overshadow the team's overall potential.

Is Donovan Mitchell fully healthy? Will Jarrett Allen's knee injury lessen his production? Can James Harden continue to fight through the pain of his fractured index finger?

All of these questions are why the Cavaliers aren't in the same tier as the hierarchy of the East.

11. Philadelphia 76ers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 43-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at MIA (L10), at WAS (W22), vs. MIN (W12), vs. DET (L23)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at SAS (4/6), at HOU (4/9), at IND (4/10), vs. MIL (4/12)

Whether or not the Philadelphia 76ers can hold onto an actual playoff spot will dictate whether they can make noise in the postseason.

Entering the final week of the regular season, the Sixers hold the tiebreaker over Toronto, who they are tied with in the standings, and they also hold a half-game lead over the red-hot Hornets.

With Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey healthy, the 76ers definitely have the core to be a threat. However, Embiid's overall health continues to be in question.

12. Charlotte Hornets (+3)

2025-26 Record: 43-36 | Last Week's Schedule: at BKN (W31), vs. PHX (W20), vs. IND (W21), at MIN (W14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BOS (4/7), vs. DET (4/10), at NYK (4/12)

The Hornets have won 11 of their last 14 games, including four straight by double digits. All of a sudden, the Hornets have gone from being the 10-seed in the East to being a half-game behind the 76ers and Raptors for the 6-seed and an actual playoff spot in the conference.

However, three straight games against the three-best teams in the East are on Charlotte's schedule to end the regular season. We will get to see what this team is made of and if they will have an actual shot, not just to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but possibly win their first playoff series since 2002.

Do not sleep on this team and their offensive skills.

13. Minnesota Timberwolves (-5)

2025-26 Record: 46-32 | Last Week's Schedule: at DAL (W30), at DET (L5), at PHI (L12), vs. CHA (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at IND (4/7), at ORL (4/8), at HOU (4/10), vs. NOP (4/12)

Is it time to be concerned about Anthony Edwards?

After missing a couple of weeks with his right knee ailment, Edwards has only played in two of the Minnesota Timberwolves' last four games, leading to the team's inconsistencies and struggles. We just saw Stephen Curry miss over two months with patellofemoral pain syndrome, and the Wolves have labeled Edwards' injury as the same.

It is clear that the superstar guard is not 100 percent, which causes major concern for this team's playoff hopes.

14. Miami Heat (+3)

2025-26 Record: 40-37 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHI (W10), vs. BOS (L18), vs. WAS (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at TOR (4/7), at TOR (4/9), at WAS (4/10), vs. ATL (4/12)

Eight of the Miami Heat's last 11 games have resulted in a loss, and as a result, they have fallen to the 10-seed in the Eastern Conference.

While the Heat can have high-scoring nights offensively, this team has ranked near the bottom of the league in defensive efficiency over the last few weeks leading up to the end of the regular season. That is why this season has been a major disappointment in South Beach.

15. Toronto Raptors (-2)

2025-26 Record: 43-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at DET (L11), vs. SAC (L8), at MEM (W32), at BOS (L14)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIA (4/7), vs. MIA (4/9), at NYK (4/10), vs. BKN (4/12)

Two straight games against the Heat will tell the tale of what is to come for the Toronto Raptors and how the Eastern Conference playoff picture will look, especially since these two teams are separated by two games in the standings.

Toronto has stumbled during the second half of the season and has lost its groove due to injuries. However, this is still a strong defensive team at full strength, and the Raptors' length can bother a lot of teams. Keep an eye on where they end up in the final standings.

16. Orlando Magic (+2)

2025-26 Record: 42-37 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (W4), vs. ATL (L29), at DAL (W11), at NOP (W4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DET (4/6), vs. MIN (4/8), at CHI (4/10), at BOS (4/12)

Time seems to be running out for the Orlando Magic to make anything of this season, and the clock could strike midnight for Jamahl Mosley in the offseason.

There is a growing expectation from teams around the league that missing the playoffs would result in Mosley's departure in Orlando, and Michael Malone is already being linked to the organization. These next two weeks will be vital to the future of the Magic.

17. Phoenix Suns (-1)

2025-26 Record: 43-35 | Last Week's Schedule: at MEM (W26), at ORL (L4), at CHA (L20), at CHI (W10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. HOU (4/7), vs. DAL (4/8), at LAL (4/10), at OKC (4/12)

With Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams back, the Phoenix Suns are once again sneaky threats in the Western Conference.

The Suns have been one of the biggest surprises this year, and their defensive tenacity makes them a threat to any of the teams in the play-in tournament. It will be interesting to see if this team claims either the 7-seed or 8-seed, especially since they've gone a combined 3-5 against Oklahoma City and San Antonio this year.

18. Los Angeles Clippers (-4)

2025-26 Record: 40-38 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. POR (L10), vs. SAS (L19), at SAC (W29)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (4/7), vs. OKC (4/8), at POR (4/10), vs. GSW (4/12)

Whether the LA Clippers will be the 8-seed or the 9-seed comes down to their road matchup with Portland on April 10. The winner of this game will have the clearest path to claiming the 8-seed in the West.

With Kawhi Leonard on the court, anything is possible for the Clippers, yet it's still hard to imagine they are anything more than a team that can win a game or possibly two in the first round of the playoffs.

19. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 40-38 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAC (W10), vs. NOP (W12)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at DEN (4/6), at SAS (4/8), vs. LAC (4/10), vs. SAC (4/12)

After defeating both the Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans this past week, the Portland Trail Blazers have saved themselves from falling into the 10-seed. Whether or not they can shock everyone and claim an actual playoff spot is yet to be determined.

Portland certainly has an intriguing blend of talent, with Donovan Clingan being a double-double machine and Scoot Henderson playing his best basketball. Not to mention, Deni Avdija's leadership and All-Star skills create an interesting matchup for some teams.

20. Golden State Warriors (-1)

2025-26 Record: 36-42 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. SAS (L14), vs. CLE (L7), vs. HOU (L1)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. SAC (4/7), vs. LAL (4/9), at SAC (4/10), at LAC (4/12)

If Steph Curry's return on Sunday against the Rockets proved anything, it's that even without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, Curry is still capable of putting the Golden State Warriors in a position to win games.

The last thing the Thunder or Spurs want to see is Curry and this team in the first round of the playoffs, simply because legendary players like him always have a chance to win. Although they may finish as the 10-seed, nobody will want to play the Warriors as long as No. 30 is on the floor.

21. Milwaukee Bucks (+4)

2025-26 Record: 31-47 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. DAL (W24), at HOU (L6), vs. BOS (L32), vs. MEM (W16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at BKN (4/7), at DET (4/8), vs. BKN (4/10), at PHI (4/12)

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to tell the Milwaukee Bucks that he wants to play, but the organization is holding him out for the remainder of the season because of his “knee injury.” The NBA is now investigating the matter.

At this point, it would be shocking to see Giannis remain in Milwaukee, especially with the way they are treating him this season. This relationship has gone sour and toxic really quickly, which is why Antetokounmpo is the biggest question mark in the NBA entering the summer.

22. Dallas Mavericks (-)

2025-26 Record: 25-53 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (L30), at MIL (L24), vs. ORL (L11), vs. LAL (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at LAC (4/7), at PHX (4/8), at SAS (4/10), vs. CHI (4/12)

Cooper Flagg has been sensational to close out the regular season, and he is raising a lot of eyebrows regarding the Rookie of the Year race.

After scoring 51 points against the Magic on Friday, Flagg scored 45 points against the Lakers on Sunday, joining Wilt Chamberlain as the only rookies in NBA history to have 96+ points over any 2-game span in NBA history.

What Flagg has done is unprecedented for a rookie, and this just adds more data to support that he will be a multi-time All-Star moving forward. Whether this two-game span is enough to win him the ROTY award is the big question in Dallas.

23. Chicago Bulls (-2)

2025-26 Record: 29-49 | Last Week's Schedule: at SAS (L15), vs. IND (L19), at NYK (L40), vs. PHX (L10)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at WAS (4/7), at WAS (4/9), vs. ORL (4/10), at DAL (4/12)

Major changes are on the horizon for the Chicago Bulls.

Aside from Billy Donovan seriously doubting his future with the organization amid UNC Basketball's push to make him their next head coach, owner Jerry Reinsdorf could seriously consider cleaning house this offseason.

Executives Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley are certainly on the hot seat with the Bulls having no sense of direction.

24. New Orleans Pelicans (-1)

2025-26 Record: 25-54 | Last Week's Schedule: at POR (L12), at SAC (L4), vs. ORL (L4)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. UTA (4/7), at BOS (4/10), at MIN (4/12)

The story of this season for the New Orleans Pelicans has been Zion Williamson's resurgence and health.

Zion has played in 62 games, his most since playing in 70 games during the 2023-24 season, and he has averaged 21.0 points per game on 60.0 percent shooting. Regardless if the Pelicans look to trade him or not, Williamson has proven that he can maintain his body and still be an All-Star-level talent in this league.

25. Indiana Pacers (+1)

2025-26 Record: 18-60 | Last Week's Schedule: at CHI (W19), at CHA (L21), at CLE (L9)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIN (4/7), at BKN (4/9), vs. PHI (4/10), vs. DET (4/12)

With one more loss, the Indiana Pacers will guarantee themselves one of the four-worst records in the NBA. The Pacers' goal is to remain right where they are, as they will have a 51.2 percent chance of ending up with a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Outside of landing a top-tier prospect, the main reason this is so important is that the Pacers traded away their 2026 first-round pick with top-four protections to the LA Clippers during the Ivica Zubac trade.

Not only do the Pacers now have Zubac, but they could end up with a top-four pick as well this offseason.

26. Sacramento Kings (+3)

2025-26 Record: 21-58 | Last Week's Schedule: at TOR (W8), vs. NOP (W4), vs. LAC (L29)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at GSW (4/7), vs. GSW (4/10), at POR (4/12)

Maxime Raynaud has been the only positive storyline for the Sacramento Kings this season.

The rookie second-round pick has exceeded expectations after being tossed into a starting role with Domantas Sabonis injured all year, and Raynaud has played at an All-Rookie level.

He leads all first-year players in rebounds (531) and field goal percentage with at least 600 shot attempts (56.7%).

27. Brooklyn Nets (-)

2025-26 Record: 19-59 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CHA (L31), vs. ATL (L34), vs. WAS (W6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. MIL (4/7), vs. IND (4/9), at MIL (4/10), at TOR (4/12)

The Brooklyn Nets picked up a win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, which isn't saying much, but it's notable because this is likely the Nets' final win of the 2025-26 season.

As crazy as it sounds, this has not been the worst season in Nets history, as they have finished with 19 wins or fewer wins five other times. For the Nets' sake, the hope is that they can finally land the top pick in the NBA Draft for the first time since 2000, when they selected Keyon Martin.

28. Memphis Grizzlies (-4)

2025-26 Record: 25-53 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. PHX (L25), vs. NYK (L11), vs. TOR (L32), at MIL (L16)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (4/6), at DEN (4/8), at UYA (4/10), at HOU (4/12)

Can anyone actually name any of the players on the Memphis Grizzlies' roster at this point? Before losing to the Bucks on Sunday, the Grizzlies had like 12 different players ruled out with some sort of ailment or injury.

Honestly, they may have season ticket holders playing for them at this point on 1-day contracts.

29. Washington Wizards (-1)

2025-26 Record: 17-61 | Last Week's Schedule: at LAL (L19), vs. PHI (L22), at MIA (L16), at BKN (L6)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: vs. CHI (4/7), vs. CHI (4/9), vs. MIA (4/10), at CLE (4/12)

Over their last 23 games, the Washington Wizards have won just one game. Yes, that is one, the number that comes after zero.

Looking ahead to the 2026-27 season, there is a lot to look forward to for the Wizards. Trae Young and Anthony Davis will be healthy, and young talents like Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George will continue to take a step forward.

Add the No. 1 pick in the draft to this roster, and all of a sudden, the Wizards could become a legitimate playoff team quickly.

30. Utah Jazz (-)

2025-26 Record: 21-58 | Last Week's Schedule: vs. CLE (L9), vs. DEN (L13), at HOU (L34), at OKC (L35)

Upcoming Week's Schedule: at NOP (4/7), vs. MEM (4/10), at LAL (4/12)

Amid the losing effort from the Utah Jazz, Brice Sensabaugh has made the most of his minutes as the team's featured scorer.

Since the start of March, Sensabaugh has averaged 22.1 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from 3-point range. It will be interesting to see how the Jazz handle the forward in the offseason since he is entering the final year of his rookie contract.