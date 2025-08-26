New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson revealed the childhood goal that inspires him, and many other NBA players who’ve never won a title — winning an NBA championship. The Knicks are committed to their core players, extending Mikal Bridges after locking Brunson into a four-year extension and trading for All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Coming off a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, New York is considered a title contender in 2025-26.

Brunson addressed how his goal of winning a championship as a kid is still prevalent today, as the Knicks All-Star continues his pursuit of winning it all, he said, per his Roommates Show podcast.

“All of my goals are basically team-based. That hasn’t changed. So, it’s about obviously winning — wanting to win a championship,” Brunson said. “That hasn’t changed. But I feel like success is subjective to what you want. People think you make a lot of money. That’s a successful career. It can be to some people, but obviously, others may be able to win. It varies from person to person, but I think, obviously, going through a journey and trying to perfect who you are as a basketball player, and then do whatever you can to try to win a championship.

“My definition of success has not changed. Honestly, I don’t know why I just babbled. It hasn’t changed. You win or you don’t succeed. Plain and simple,” Brunson concluded.

Jalen Brunson's Knicks teammate, Josh Hart, shares the same goal.

“I don’t think mine has changed. I think the ultimate goal hasn’t changed,” Hart said. “I think there are certain parts of success that I would say probably changed a little bit. Like when I had kids and those sorts of things. But I think the main goal is always to win a chip. I don’t think that’s ever going to really change. But, for me, I will say there have been smaller things along the way that have changed the longer I’ve been in the league, and matured.”

Insider predicts Karl-Anthony Towns’ Knicks extension

Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images 

Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns could receive an extension sometime in the near future. Towns is signed through 2028, and could receive a similar deal as Suns All-Star Devin Booker, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

“We have not heard anything about Karl-Anthony Towns getting extended. And I don’t think it has a commentary on Towns or the season he had,” Windhorst said. “I just think that Towns has three years and about 160 million left on his contract.”

Outside of the Cavs, the Knicks have the best odds of returning to the Eastern Conference Finals next season.

