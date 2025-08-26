The Las Vegas Raiders were seemingly in need of another quarterback after Aidan O'Connell suffered a rather serious injury. As a result, the front office reportedly made a trade for Kenny Pickett with the Cleveland Browns.

Pickett, who is 27 years old, is being sent to Las Vegas via trade, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The Raiders are sending the Browns a fifth-round pick in exchange for the veteran quarterback. Kenny Pickett is expected to be the backup to Geno Smith.

Sources to The Insiders: The Browns are trading Kenny Pickett to the Raiders for a fifth-round pick in 2026. Pickett gets dealt for the second time in just under six months, and Vegas gets an experienced backup to Geno Smith with Aidan O'Connell sidelined.”

Pickett was originally believed to be the starting option or backup in Cleveland when he was traded to the Browns from the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, it appears the franchise is going to give the backup job to either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders.

As for the Raiders, they acquire a former first-round pick who brings some experience to the table behind Geno Smith. Through 30 games played in his career, Kenny Pickett has recorded 4,765 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while owning a 62.4% completion percentage.

Smith is the expected starter, and he should maintain that role assuming he remains healthy for the entire season. The acquisition of Kenny Pickett doesn't change the quarterback plans for the Raiders. The franchise simply wanted a backup option who has more experience than rookie Cam Miller.

Aidan O'Connell was originally pegged for the backup role this season. However, after sustaining a broken wrist, and is expected to be out for six to eight weeks. Initial reports after the injury claimed the Raiders may be in the market for a backup quarterback, and the team followed through with that by trading for Kenny Pickett.

