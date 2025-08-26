A new collaboration between Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark and Nike is taking place next year.

Clark has been aligned with the popular sports brand since her collegiate career. Together, they have released products for fans and the rest of the public to purchase.

Now, Clark is set on having a logo of her own while working together with Nike. She posted a video on social media that teases the logo she will use moving forward for her releases, leaving fans with anticipation on what will come out of the collaboration when the product drops.

“Tune in👀Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026,” Clark wrote in the post.

Tune in👀

Logo collection coming soon. Signature product dropping 2026. pic.twitter.com/56zcH9WsPg — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) August 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Caitlin Clark, Fever

It's huge news for Caitlin Clark to have when it comes to her connections with Nike. Building her brand is huge as one of the most popular WNBA stars, and having a logo of her own will help her stand out more.

On the court, things have been bumpy for the second-year guard. Injuries have had her miss 24 games, only making 13 appearances throughout the 2025 season. When she is available, she is averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists and five rebounds per game. She is shooting 36.7% from the field, including 27.9% from beyond the arc, and 82% from the free-throw line.

Despite her absences, the Fever have stood their ground thanks to the efforts of Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard. The team ranks fourth in scoring offense and fifth in offensive rating while being ninth in scoring defense and eighth in defensive rating.

Indiana has a 19-18 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the New York Liberty and five games behind the Atlanta Dream.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Seattle Storm on Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. ET.