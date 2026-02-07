The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are set to play on Saturday night. The Lakers recently traded for Luke Kennard, so is he playing tonight vs. the Warriors?

On the injury report, Kennard's playing status is in question, as he is listed as “trade pending” ahead of the contest. The Lakers are hoping that he can make his debut sooner rather than later.

Here's everything we know about Kennard's playing status for tonight's game.

Luke Kennard's playing status vs. Warriors

Kennard is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report.

The 31-19 Lakers will look to take care of business against the 28-24 Warriors. The contest projects to be competitive. It is worth noting that Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic are both out for the game due to injuries. Their absences will obviously impact the final result of the matchup.

As for whether or not Luke Kennard is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have three players on the injury report for Saturday night's contest.

Luke Kennard (trade pending): Questionable

Luka Doncic (left hamstring strain): Out

Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain): Out

Warriors' injury report

The Warriors have six players on the injury report for the game.