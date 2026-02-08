Luke Kennard had quite the positive remark to share about LeBron James ahead of his Los Angeles Lakers debut against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

The Lakers made the move to acquire Kennard from the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the trade deadline. They got the sharpshooter in exchange for Gabe Vincent and a second-round pick, fulfilling a key need for volume shooting from three.

Kennard spoke with media pregame on Saturday, talking about his thoughts on preparing for his debut. He even provided a reaction towards finally getting to play with James as a teammate in the NBA, mentioning how he represented the AAU team that the veteran superstar himself sponsored.

“Definitely a full-circle moment,” Kennard said, via reporter Dave McMenamin.

How Luke Kennard, Lakers played against Warriors

Luke Kennard put his skills to the test, helping LeBron James and the Lakers take down the Warriors 105-99 at home.

Both teams exchanged blows throughout the first half as Golden State only led 42-41 at halftime. Despite this, Los Angeles asserted themselves and took control in the second half, outscoring the Warriors 64-57 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Six players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the win, including Kennard. He impressed in his debut with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc. LeBron James led the team with 20 points and 10 assists, Rui Hachimura came next with 18 points, Austin Reaves had 16 points and eight assists, while Marcus Smart had 15 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Jarred Vanderbilt provided 13 points and eight rebounds.

Los Angeles has a 32-19 record on the season, holding the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns while trailing the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets.

Rolling with three consecutive wins, the Lakers will look forward to their next home matchup. They host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.