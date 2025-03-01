Team Liquid's unforgettable triumph at The International 2024 will be etched in history. Overlooked by many, they defied expectations to claim Dota 2’s most prestigious title. To commemorate their legendary victory, NBA Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson received a limited edition championship ring from Team Liquid.

Johnson, a stakeholder in Liquid’s parent company aXiomatic, unveiled the stunning ring on Feb. 27. It now holds a place of honor among his extensive collection of trophies that reflecting his success across basketball, team ownership, and esports investments.

Magic Johnson receives a ring from Team Liquid

“Last September, Team Liquid Dota made history, becoming the first team to ever go undefeated in the playoffs on their way to winning the Dota 2 World Championship at The International 2024! I just unboxed my custom championship ring from @teamliquid and Axiomatic Gaming—what an amazing addition to my collection! I’m now up to 17 championship rings: 11 with the Lakers, 1 with the Sparks, 1 with LAFC, 2 with the Dodgers, and now 2 with Team Liquid!,” Magic Johnson wrote in his post in Instagram.

Team Liquid and aXiomatic presented the Lakers icon with the ring, which features a shield-shaped design. The Liquid logo stands out in blue and silver, surrounded by a dazzling array of diamonds.

Gold accents highlight the inner edge of the shield, displaying the year 2024 and the team’s name. The ring also bears the team’s name and Johnson’s iconic “Magic” moniker. Its bold design closely mirrors the championship rings from the NBA and the Super Bowl.

The ring was designed to commemorate Liquid's remarkable campaign at TI 2024. The squad secured a top seed in the group stage and went on an unstoppable playoff run after delivering two commanding sweeps against the heavily favored Gaimin Gladiators.

Magic Johnson dipping his toes in different ventures

Most of his championship rings came from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers—five as a player and another five as a part-owner. Over the years, Johnson has continued to expand his portfolio, eventually venturing into esports with an investment in aXiomatic in 2016, further diversifying his presence in the sports industry.

At 65, Johnson not only holds ownership stakes in multiple major sports franchises—including the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, the MLS’ Los Angeles FC, and the NFL’s Washington Commanders—but also remains actively involved in various other business ventures.

This isn't the first time Johnson has shown his support for Liquid. In addition to receiving a second ring for the TI7-winning Dota squad, he has frequently praised other Liquid teams, including the Intel Grand Slam-winning CS:GO roster and the LCS-winning League of Legends squad.