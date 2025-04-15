Anthony Edwards speaks with confidence, especially when it comes to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Fresh off locking down the Western Conference's sixth seed with a 116-105 win over the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves star was not just hopeful about the postseason ahead of the team's series against the Lakers, he was certain.

“Playoffs is for us,” Anthony Edwards said, his face set with purpose. “Because we play physical defense. We a little handsy, so we should be good,” Edwards said Sunday night, satisfaction clear in his tone.

It wasn't just confidence. It was a promise. A promise that this Timberwolves team is built for the postseason, and they plan to own it.

Backed by one of the best seasons of his career, Edwards enters the playoffs leading the NBA in made 3-pointers (320), ahead of Malik Beasley and Stephen Curry. His offensive production has helped shape Minnesota into a serious contender, but it's the team's collective mindset that gives his words weight.

Teamwork makes the dream work for the Timberwolves

Head coach Chris Finch echoed Edwards' confidence, pointing to how far the team has come and how much they've grown by sticking together.

“They figured out who they needed to be as a team,” Finch said. “It mattered to them to figure it out, and they did.”

The win against Utah provided Minnesota five days to prepare before facing the Lakers on April 19. For a young team with championship aspirations, this preparation time is invaluable, especially after their previous playoff disappointments.

“When we played Denver a couple years ago in the play-in, we got walloped in the first game because we were mentally and physically spent,” Finch recalled. “So this break is really valuable.”

Edwards agreed, noting that preparation and conditioning will be key during this week.

“You got to be in really good shape to go deep into the postseason and be able to affect the game on both sides of the ball,” Edwards said.

Now, the Timberwolves are locking in mentally and physically to postseason play. The Lakers await in the first round, bringing playoff experience and star power, but Edwards isn't phased. While the Timberwolves have momentum, Los Angeles brings playoff experience and star power. Edwards maintains his focus on Minnesota's strengths.

With the week to prepare, confidence and team chemistry are high. The Timberwolves are locked in on one goal. Edwards' belief in his team is clear: they don't just belong in the playoffs; they plan to make it their stage.

For a team that's grown together, battled through challenges, and found its chemistry from within, the next chapter begins where it matters most. Minnesota isn't here to compete. They're here to take what they believe is rightfully theirs.