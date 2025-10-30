There has been a lot going on in the sports world of Los Angeles, as there's been some good and then some bad. The bad is that the Dodgers went down 3-2 in the World Series to the Toronto Blue Jays, and they are now one game away from elimination. The only thing that could make it better was the Lakers winning, and that's what they did in the final seconds against the Minnesota Timberwolves, thanks to Austin Reaves.

Magic Johnson was one of the many people on social media who thanked Reaves for making him feel better after a rough Dodgers' loss.

“Austin, thank you for making me feel a little better after my Dodgers lost,” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course, Johnson also had to give his deep analysis of the game before he went to sleep.

“Austin Reaves was the Lakers’ hero tonight, hitting the game-winning shot and ending with 28 points and 16 assists,” Johnson wrote.

It was definitely Reaves' night, as he was the one who answered the call with Luka Doncic and LeBron James sidelined with injuries. He kept the Lakers afloat all night, and when the Timberwolves came back with seconds left in the game and took a one-point lead, it didn't shake him.

Reaves split the defense, got to paint, put up and floater, and watched it sink in with the game clock going off simultaneously. It was a big win for the Lakers, and they may need more of that from Reaves for the time being. The good news is that Doncic is only supposed to miss about a week, so he could be back in the next couple of games or so.

As for James, nobody truly knows when he'll be back, but reports have always said mid-November, which is just a few weeks from now.