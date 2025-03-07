Social media went in flames after the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers faced off, as someone caught a video of LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith having a short interaction that didn't look nice. Many people have assumed that James pressed Smith for comments made about his son, Bronny James, earlier in the year.

There is a clip of Smith talking about Bronny, and some think that's what sparked LeBron to confront him during the game. Back in January, Smith went on his show and talked about Bronny playing in the first quarter of the Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout the segment, he talks about how he doesn't have a problem with Bronny playing, but he didn't feel like he was ready to play extensive minutes in an NBA game. He then went on and mention LeBron and how it may have more to do with him than his son.

Stephen A called Bron soft for having Klutch contact him on his Bronny Comments a few weeks ago.

LeBron must have caught wind of that segment and decided that the next time he was going to see Smith, he was going to let him know how he felt about it.

The next day after the confrontation, Smith went on First Take and described the confrontation from his perspective.

“That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard,” Smith said. “By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very deeply about his son.

“Based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard – he clearly took exception, some of the things he heard me say, and he confronted me about it.”

Smith has shown throughout his career that if he is in something controversial, he's going to address, regardless if he's right or wrong.