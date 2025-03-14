NBA legend Reggie Miller was not happy with one player in the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup during Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. That player happened to be center Alex Len.

Len had trouble on both sides of the ball throughout the course of the contest. He was unable to match up well against the Bucks' frontcourt, mainly Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Once the final buzzer arrived, Len finished with two points, three rebounds and an assist after 19 minutes of play. He only took three shots, converting just one throughout the night as the Lakers lost 126-106.

During the game on the TNT broadcast, Miller did not hold back on Len's performance, believing the Lakers should bench him in favor of a small-ball lineup.

“[Alex] Len, he's not guarding anyone, he's not scoring, he's not rebounding. Go small if you're the Lakers,” Miller said.

What's next for Alex Len, Lakers

It is very clear that Reggie Miller was not happy with Alex Len's performance in the Lakers' game against the Bucks.

The Lakers picked up Len in free agency to serve as their backup center behind the Jaxson Hayes. However, with the latter absent due to injury, Len had to take on a bigger workload.

However, his production hasn't been beneficial for the team this season. After five appearances, he is averaging 0.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles fell to 40-24 with the defeat, holding on to fourth place in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Houston Rockets, trailing the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies by one game.

After Thursday's loss to the Bucks, marking their third straight, the Lakers will look to bounce back in their next road matchup. They face the Denver Nuggets on March 14 at 9:30 p.m. ET.