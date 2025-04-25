The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. Many basketball legends have donned the purple and gold and seen their names go up in the Crypto.com Arena rafters. But who will follow Pau Gasol's jersey retirement?

One Lakers reporter gave three answers; LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Luka Doncic. Those three will be the next to see their numbers retired by the franchise, according to The Sporting Tribune founder Arash Markazi.

All three players are perennial All-Stars when healthy and are some of the greatest players of their eras. Anthony Davis is tied for the youngest player to ever play for Team USA at 19. He and four-time NBA champion LeBron James brought the Lakers their 17th NBA title in 2020. Doncic, on the other hand, is the newest addition to the Lakers, but has one of the brightest futures the league has ever seen.

While winning a championship is all that some teams need to retire a player's jersey, the Lakers hold themselves to a much higher standard. For example, Robert Horry is a seven-time NBA champion, winning three with the Lakers. He is still waiting to see if his jersey will be retired by Los Angeles.

James and Doncic have a chance to add a championship to their tenure with the Lakers. Davis' career with the team is likely over.

There aren't any set requirements by the team that a player needs to meet to have their jersey retired. However, the Lakers and their fans expect championships from their stars.

Looking at the body of work for Davis, he just hasn't done enough to garner that kind of consideration. Even James likely needs to win at least one more championship for his jersey retirement to be secured.

Doncic is the most unique case, considering he has the majority of his career in front of him. If he stays in Los Angeles, his odds of having his number retired will only go up.