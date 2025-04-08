One of the main proponents of the Los Angeles Lakers trading for Luka Doncic was general manager Rob Pelinka. However, as he was assessing the trade, he grew concern for Austin Reaves.

The former Oklahoma guard has excelled with the ball in his hands. If they were to bring in Doncic, that would take the ball out of Reaves's hands.

That thought, and some others persisted in Pelinka's mind throughout the trade discussions, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

“In the monthlong process of the Luka Doncic trade discussions, of course, you're thinking about the players you may possibly have to trade in a deal like that, AD and Max Christie,” Pelinka, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager, told ESPN.

“[But] one of the people I was thinking of the most in my head was just AR, because I knew how close he had gotten to Max and AD and I knew bringing in another primary ball handler would have implications for him.”

It wasn't only the fit that Pelinka was concerned about. Reaves grew a strong relationship with Anthony Davis and Max Christie. Both of them were excellent with the Lakers.

However, the opportunity to land someone like Doncic is a rarity, and Pelinka had to capitalize on it.

Lakers' Rob Pelinka saw Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic opportunity

Even though those concerns were persistent, Pelinka pulled the trigger anyway. As a result, Los Angeles has its Big 3 of Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron James.

Most recently, Reaves talked about the ongoing trust with James and Doncic. He has been able to play off of them, and vice versa. Even though there was some doubt, the general manager found a way to get past it.

“My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together,” Pelinka said. “And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, who wanted to win at the highest level.

“Obviously, Luka Doncic, a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody.”

Now, the Lakers sit third in the Western Conference with a 48-30 record. The team is 20-11 since they traded for Doncic. The offense and defense are both firing on all cylinders.

As the regular season concludes, they will prepare everything under the sun for a playoff run. The Big 3 of Doncic, Reaves, and James could excel much sooner than some anticipate.