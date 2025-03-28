Austin Reaves understands the importance of having the trust of Los Angeles Lakers star teammates LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Reaves has been developing chemistry with the duo since the Lakers acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in February. While it involves the concept of having three high-level scorers share the ball, Reaves has done well in gaining their trust.

“A lot. Like you said, LeBron is arguably the greatest player ever and Luka is gonna go down as one of the best players to ever play as well. I've said it many times, I barely got my foot in the league and just trying to take advantage of all the opportunities. They trusted me in that moment and I just wanted to try to go be successful for them,” Reaves said, per team reporter Daniel Starkand.

What's next for Austin Reaves, Lakers

It is notable for Austin Reaves to find comfort with his co-stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic. As the third option in the Lakers offense, it is significant that the fourth-year guard is receptive to what he's learning from two of the best players in the league.

This season, Reaves is averaging 19.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game after 64 appearances. He is shooting 45.2% from the field, including 35.9% from beyond the arc. Since the Doncic trade, he is scoring 21.2 points per contest.

Los Angeles has a 44-29 record on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 1.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets and 3.5 games behind the Houston Rockets.

Following Thursday's loss to the Bulls, the Lakers will look to bounce back in their next road matchup. They face the Memphis Grizzlies on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.