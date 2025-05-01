In a high-stakes Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rui Hachimura delivered one of the most electrifying plays of the night. With 7:18 remaining in the first quarter and the Timberwolves holding a 12–5 lead, Hachimura attacked the lane and rose to dunk over Rudy Gobert, the four-time Defensive Player of the Year.

RUI HACHIMURA THROWS IT DOWN OVER RUDY GOBERT 🔥pic.twitter.com/jHbb9fHQ2Y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play immediately sparked reactions online and in the arena, as Hachimura’s slam over Gobert sent a message. It wasn’t just about two points, it was a much-needed morale booster for a Lakers squad facing elimination.

The Timberwolves entered the game with a 3–1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series. Minnesota appeared to be in control early in the game, moving the ball well and building a quick lead. But Hachimura’s throwdown shifted the energy. It fired up his teammates, brought the bench to its feet, and gave the Lakers a spark at a crucial moment.

For the Lakers, who have struggled with consistency throughout the series, Hachimura’s aggression was a reminder of their potential when playing with intensity. The dunk also challenged Gobert’s interior presence, forcing Minnesota to stay honest on drives.

Throughout the series, Hachimura has been a consistent contributor for the Lakers. Over the first four games, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 46.3% from the field and 43.5% from three-point range.

Though the game is far from over, the highlight quickly made the rounds on social media, with fans calling it one of the best dunks of the 2025 playoffs so far. It stood as a symbol of defiance from a Lakers team refusing to back down without a fight.

With their season on the line, the Lakers needed every ounce of momentum. Thanks to Rui Hachimura’s fearless finish, they got just that, at least for the moment. Let's see if Los Angeles can use this momentum to force Game 6 against the Timberwolves.