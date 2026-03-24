JJ Redick saw the silver lining in LeBron James' performance despite him going scoreless in the first half of the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

James is going through the 23rd season of his legendary NBA career, his eighth with the Lakers. Even at age 41, he continues to produce as one of the best veteran stars in the league.

However, even he is prone to quiet stretches during a game. That was the case against Detroit as he put up six assists and four rebounds while going scoreless in the first half.

Redick reflected on James' first-half display after the game. He described the outing as an unselfish one, trying to make the right play instead of forcing up shots.

“I thought he played a really unselfish game… I thought he did a good job of not just trying to score, but make the right play like he always does and he gets 10 assists,” Redick said.

"I thought he played a really unselfish game… I thought he did a good job of not just trying to score, but make the right play like he always does and he gets 10 assists." Lakers head coach JJ Redick on LeBron James' 0-point first half. (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/pcOa7SsB5o https://t.co/kst5aliqve — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 24, 2026

How LeBron James, Lakers played against Pistons

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It was a quiet scoring night for LeBron James despite his playmaking efforts. The Lakers still competed with the Pistons even though they lost in a close 113-110 affair.

Five players scored in double-digits for Los Angeles in the loss, including James. He ended the night with 12 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds, and a block. Luka Doncic led the team with 32 points and seven rebounds, Austin Reaves came next with 24 points and five assists, Deandre Ayton had 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Jaxson Hayes provided 11 points and four blocks.

Los Angeles fell to a 46-26 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves while trailing the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Indiana Pacers as tip-off will take place on March 25 at 7 p.m. ET.