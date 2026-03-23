Recently, the NBA announced that it would be rescinding the technical foul that was called on Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic during the team's road win over the Orlando Magic over the weekend. The technical foul would have been Doncic's 16th of the year, warranting an automatic suspension, but Doncic's postgame explanation of the technical foul may have played a role in the league's decision to rescind it.

One person not on board with the league's decision is former NBA big man DeMarcus Cousins, who recently took to FanDuel's “Run It Back” show to relay his thoughts.

“My issue isn't with Luka Doncic. … If this is Draymond Green, it's not getting rescinded,” claimed Cousins, per Run It Back on X, formerly Twitter.

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Indeed, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green has garnered quite the reputation as an argumentative player, both with the referees, the other team, and sometimes, his own Warriors teammates. This certainly plays a role in his perception, although some have argued that it actually works the opposite way and gives the star a longer leash when it comes to arguing with officials during games.

Meanwhile, Doncic has become known as a frequent complainer in his own right, drawing immense criticism from fans and pundits alike for hi incessant tongue-lashings of the referees, which often come at the expense of playing defense or getting back in transition. However, Saturday's case was a little bit different, as the technical foul stemmed from an interaction between Doncic and Magic big man Goga Bidatze, with Doncic later claiming that Bidatze evoked his family, which led to the altercation.

In any case, Lakers fans are certainly happy that the technical foul was rescinded and Doncic will be able to suit up for Monday night's game against the Detroit Pistons, in which Los Angeles will gun for its tenth straight win.