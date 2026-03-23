The Los Angeles Lakers come into their matchup with the Eastern Conference leaders Detroit Pistons with plenty of positives. They are currently on an eight-game winning streak and have enjoyed some stellar basketball from their offensive unit led by Luka Doncic.

However, their run has come despite niggling injury trouble, and the same appears true for the Detroit game as well. According to OC Register’s Benjamin Royer, both Marcus Smart and Rui Hachimura are now confirmed to be out for this one, with Smart dealing with right ankle soreness and Hachimura struggling with right calf soreness. That comes alongside Luka Doncic's one-game suspension which came as a result of his 16th technical foul in their recent victory over the Orlando Magic.

However, there is not only negative news for the Lakers, with Maxi Kleber’s status being upgraded to available despite his lumbar back strain. Of course, the Pistons have injury-related concerns of their own despite their current three-game winning streak.

Cade Cunningham suffered a ‘collapsed lung’ during the Pistons’ victory over the Washington Wizards and is set to be re-evaluated in around two weeks. Marcus Sasser is out for this game due to a hip injury, while Isaiah Stewart is also recovering from a calf strain and will be out for the time being.

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Regardless, Detroit looked comfortable in their victory against the Golden State Warriors even in the absence of Cunningham. Jalen Duren and Daniss Jenkins combined for 45 points against Golden State and will once again be expected to take up the bulk of the offensive responsibility.

The Lakers are in the midst of a six-game road trip and have won four away games on the trot. They have undeniably found offensive rhythm with Deandre Ayton showing more willingness to anchor the paint and run the floor for LA. Luka Doncic has been on an absolute tear and has found points easy to come even on off days.

He returned with 33 points from the win against the Orlando Magic despite going 12-30 from the field and 3-13 from the three-point zone. The Lakers' offense will undoubtedly be tested in his absence, although they will be confident about the firepower they possess even in the absence of the Slovenian international.