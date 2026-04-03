Peyton Watson was forced to leave the Denver Nuggets' 130-117 win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday early due to a right hamstring injury. On Friday, Watson finally received an important update regarding his status.

Reports indicate that the 23-year-old forward is considered week-to-week moving forward, according to Bennett Durando of the Denver Post. That means Watson may not be available for the Nuggets' game on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs.

“News: Peyton Watson (right hamstring) is considered week-to-week, David Adelman says after practice today,” reported Durando.

The injury Watson is dealing with is a re-aggravation of the same right hamstring that sidelined the four-year veteran for several weeks. He first returned from the injury on March 22 in the Nuggets' 128-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Peyton Watson only played in five of six games before sustaining the right hamstring injury again.

Watson's injury timeline is less than ideal for Denver. Although the club has already punched its ticket to the playoffs, not having one of its key players in the rotation could spell trouble early in the postseason. The Nuggets will monitor his status for the next five games on the schedule.

Despite the injury concerns, it's been a breakout year for Peyton Watson. He's served as a consistent scoring option who helps a bit on defense as well. Through 54 games played in the 2025-26 campaign, Watson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the 3-point line.

With Watson potentially out for Saturday's game, Cameron Johnson would likely get the bulk of the work at small forward. Julian Strawther and Bruce Brown may also see extended playing time for the Nuggets.