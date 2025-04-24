Although Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has likely moved on, Stephen A Smith hasn't. After all, James confronted Smith after the latter commented on his son back in March at a Lakers game.

It then sparked an outcry from the two men, participating in a verbal sparring match. Smith addressed the confrontation on his podcast. Meanwhile, James hopped on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about it.

Still, Smith seems to want the last laugh. He explained his rebuttal about James pressing him.

Stephen A. Smith says he wasn't worried when LeBron James pressed him because he always has security "Everywhere I go, ESPN knows. Local police, FBI, everything… I'm always guarded because I'm an investment."

“Everywhere I go, ESPN knows. Local police, FBI, everything… I'm always guarded because I'm an investment,” Smith said via Complex on X (formerly Twitter).

Smith is one to exaggerate things, but this might take the cake. While he is a celebrity, it's not often that a player will check a reporter. Not to mention a player of James's caliber.

The latter has an impressive amount of patience with the media. However, this was one thing he wasn't going to let happen.

Having constructive criticism is one thing. However, bringing James's son into the mix for no reason didn't feel appropriate. Regardless of Smith's comments, both men had a mixed bag of reactions on who was right.

Stephen A Smith wants the last laugh on Lakers' LeBron James

While James has seemingly moved on, Smith wants the last laugh. The confidence is quickly turning into arrogance and has many questioning his credibility.

It's not a good look for the ESPN host. He's made the last few years of his career off of hot takes and spewing questionable things. This might be one of those.

Either way, it's an embarrassing look for the entire scenario and the network. Usually, people will elect to move on from a situation if there's no good involved.

For Smith, he's going on the offense, and might just be shouting white noise.

People are over it and would like to see a more in-depth analysis of the sports they care about. They don't want to see the same garbage regurgitated about his confrontation with James.

At some point, the Lakers forward might add more fuel to the fire with a response. However, his team is focused on taking down the young and hungry Minnesota Timberwolves.

Going as far as the playoffs is a prerogative for James and his team. All the banter with Smith is another distraction for himself and his team.

No matter what, Smith might capitalize on the feud for as long as he can. Even if it is detrimental to his career.