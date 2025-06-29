The Los Angeles Lakers have yet another important offseason ahead of them, with several players currently on the roster expected to depart, whether the Lakers want them to.

Dorian Finney-Smith was not widely expected to be one of them, considering the Lakers traded for him around the halfway point of this past season and, additionally, he is very close friends with Luka Doncic, who the Lakers similarly acquired from the Dallas Mavericks, where they played together for several years.

However, Finney-Smith is reportedly receiving interest across the NBA, which could make it a better financial decision to leave the Lakers this summer.

“Two potential free agents generating a considerable amount of curiosity leaguewide as Monday night draws near, I'm told, are Milwaukee's Bobby Portis Jr. and the Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith,” NBA insider Jake Fischer wrote for The Stein Line.

“Both have player options (Portis at $13.4 million; Finney-Smith at $15.4 million) that must be activated by Sunday's deadline and which, if bypassed, will thrust both players to the top of the midlevel market for frontcourt players.”

Finney-Smith, who underwent ankle surgery recently, earned $14.9 million this past season, and at 32, he realistically has only one long-term deal left to sign in his career, which could make for an interesting offseason.

A true 3-and-D player, Finney-Smith has spent most of his career with the Mavericks, with whom he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016. Immediately establishing himself as a rotation piece and occasional starter, Finney-Smith played for the Mavs from 2016 until February 2023, when they traded him to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving deal. Despite persistent rumors that he and several other players were going to be traded, he stayed with Brooklyn for nearly two years before finally being dealt to the Lakers on December 29, 2024, in exchange for, among other things, D'Angelo Russell.

While at risk of aging out, especially as a perimeter defender during the course of a medium or long-term deal, Finney-Smith would appear to be a perfect fit next to the likes of Doncic and LeBron James, neither of whom is a strong defender currently. Finney-Smith also has proven his worth from beyond the arc; he is a career 36.2% shooter who made 41.1% of his 3-pointers this past season.