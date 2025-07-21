The Los Angeles Lakers are going through this offseason in a somewhat interesting spot as they try to build a championship roster for next season while they also focus on keeping long-term flexibility for the Luka Doncic era.

Of course, LeBron James' contract situation, and Rich Paul's comments after James picked up his player option, make that more difficult. However, keeping Doncic happy is clearly and understandably the top priority for Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles front office.

The former Dallas Mavericks star is due for a contract extension soon. He has a player option after the 2025-26 season, so he could be a free agent after his first full season in Los Angeles. However, some of the buzz and the panic about Doncic potentially leaving has died down recently, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

“External fretting about Dončić committing his long-term future to the Lakers, meanwhile, has dissipated considerably thanks to the contributions made by the 26-year-old throughout free agency in collaboration with vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka,” Stein reported. “Contact between Pelinka, Dončić and two pillars of Team Luka — chief brand officer and business manager Lara Beth Seager and longtime agent Bill Duffy — has been constant since a well-chronicled dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood shortly after L.A.'s first-round playoff elimination.”

Article Continues Below

As its stands, it certainly seems like Doncic will be in the purple and gold for the long haul on what will likely be a lucrative contract extension. after incredibly acquiring the Slovenian from the Mavericks last season, the Lakers have their superstar of the future.

While Los Angeles lost 3-and-D wing Dorian Finney-Smith this offseason, a subtraction that will certainly sting, Pelinka and company did do a good job of adding some depth. Deandre Ayton is heading to Los Angeles to be the team's new starting center, and Jake LaRavia gives JJ Redick a quality bench shooter.

On Saturday, the Lakers also signed former Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart to a contract. Smart is past his prime, but he gives the Lakers a gritty, experienced defender who will be a great leader in the locker room.

All signs point to Doncic and the Lakers being very competitive in the Western Conference next season. If and when Doncic gets signed to a new deal, that will be the case for many years to come as well.