The Los Angeles Lakers organization has been a family-run empire for who knows how long, and they've tried to live up to the legacy that their father, Jerry Buss, built. As much as it may be exciting to run a business with your family, it can also lead to problems at times.

That seemed to be an issue with the Buss family, and things ended up getting out of hand during a conversation between Jeanie Buss and her younger half-brother, Jesse Buss.

During that conversation, things seemed to be civil at the beginning, but what Jeanie said to Jesse later on would have a major effect on their family dynamics and business, according to ESPN's Baxter Holmes.

When going down the family tree, Jeanie and Jesse are half-siblings, as Jerry had two children with his girlfriend, Karen Demel, in the mid-1980s. Those two children are Jesse and Joey. After learning more about the family tea, Jeanie ended up telling Jesse, “You should've never been born.”

Many couldn't believe that Jeanie had come out and said that to her half-brother, including the three people who were briefed on the call.

“It's mind-blowing that she would say that,” someone said via Holmes. “I don't care who you are. You don't say that to somebody else.”

Article Continues Below

“Why would that ever get thrown into somebody's face? I don't know,” another person said.

Even Janie Buss couldn't believe that Jeanie said those remarks.

“I can't imagine my sister saying that, but that was the truth,” Janie said.

Apparently, that was the “beginning of the end” for the Lakers family, and later on, Jesse, Joey, Jim, Johnny, and Janie were all fired from their roles with the team, as the only sibling remaining after the $10 billion sale of the franchise was Jeanie herself.