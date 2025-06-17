Desmond Bane's welcome to Orlando may have come with a warm embrace — and an unexpected bruise.

The newly acquired Magic guard admitted his hand was “still sore” after a viral dap with head coach Jamahl Mosley, delivered in the wake of Sunday’s blockbuster trade.

“My hand is still sore,” Bane told Magic reporter Kendra Douglas on Tuesday. “I don’t know if it was me or him,” he added with a laugh.

The moment, which quickly circulated across social media, captured the energy surrounding Bane’s arrival in Orlando. The Magic acquired the 26-year-old from the Memphis Grizzlies in a high-profile deal that sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in return.

Bane, coming off his fifth NBA season, averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three in 69 games.

Desmond Bane praises Jamahl Mosley, says he's excited to join Magic

When asked about Mosley, Bane shared that their previous interactions were far less friendly.

“I used to be mean mugging him on the sidelines coming down the court, and that’s one of the first things he said… ‘Ain’t no more mugging me,’” Bane said. “But he seemed like a real friendly guy, player’s coach. I think it’s gonna be a great fit.”

Speaking earlier at his introductory press conference, Bane expanded on his first impressions of the Magic’s fourth-year head coach.

“Cool cat… I think that’s the best way to put it,” Bane said. “It seems like he’s really a player’s coach, puts the guys first, puts himself in our shoes, and gives us freedom.”

“That’s the thing that every player wants — freedom,” he continued. “He’s gonna empower us to be ourselves out there. Like I asked him, ‘Yo coach, what do you want from me?’ He said, ‘Be you off the court, on the court, be yourself,’ and that just gave me the ultimate confidence that this is gonna be a great fit and great spot for me.”

The Magic are coming off a 41-41 season that was marked by injuries but still led to a second consecutive playoff appearance. Orlando lost to the Boston Celtics in five competitive games during the first round, showing flashes of promise behind a young core that includes Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, with Jalen Suggs sidelined due to injury.

Bane now enters a system built on physicality, versatility, and player development. His arrival adds a high-level shot creator and proven two-way presence to a roster looking to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.