Desmond Bane made his message clear in his first appearance as a member of the Orlando Magic. Just days after the blockbuster Father’s Day trade that sent him from Memphis to Orlando, Bane addressed the media Tuesday and summed up the goal in one sentence:

“It’s time to win… it’s pretty much simple as that.”

The 26-year-old guard, acquired in a deal that sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Memphis Grizzlies, described the move as both timely and ideal.

“I think it’s a perfect time for the organization to do what they did,” Bane said. “I was talking to my agent prior to everything going down after the season ended and you know if there was ever any chance that I’d get traded like where’s some of the spots you wanna go… and I promise you, Orlando was right on the top of the list so it’s a perfect fit.”

Bane joins the Magic after finishing his fifth NBA season averaging 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from three over 69 games. He brings a much-needed perimeter scoring boost to an Orlando team that has consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in three-point shooting.

Desmond Bane says Magic’s DNA aligned with his own gritty mentality

The Magic shot just 31.8% from beyond the arc last season, the worst mark in the NBA, on 11.2 made threes per game. That number dropped further in the playoffs, where the team shot 26.3% on just 8.2 makes per contest in their five-game first-round series loss to the Boston Celtics.

Bane expressed confidence in his fit with the current roster and emphasized the team’s defensive identity and physicality.

“That’s my DNA. I think I’m a gritty guy, that’s how I’ve made it to this point,” Bane said. “I mean you look up and down this roster and we all have similar makeups. Their arms might be a little longer than mine, but apart from that, man, I think we’re very aligned.”

He highlighted the versatility across the Magic lineup, particularly the unique skill sets of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

“I think it’s the physicality… don’t back down from anybody. They’re extremely versatile, I mean having two 6’10” guys that can put the ball on the floor, a guy like Jalen Suggs who [is] tenacious on both ends of the floor, high motor, Wendell can stretch the floor and shoot,” Bane said. “It’s just versatility everywhere so I think that’s what you need… you see the teams in the playoffs that are still competing, they have guys on the floor that can do multiple things at a very high level and play extremely hard and the Magic have both of those things. We have both of those things.”

Bane looks back on Grizzlies exit, embraces Orlando opportunity

Bane also reflected on the whirlwind of the past few days, revealing he was already in Florida when the trade news broke.

“I was on vacation in Destin, Florida so I was already in the state which made it a little easier to get here,” he said. “Obviously leaving everybody behind in Memphis will be tough. I made some really good relationships and friendships there that won’t end there… We’ll continue to talk and stay in touch, but I’m super excited to be here.”

He added that he’s already felt welcomed by the organization and senses momentum building.

“All the guys reached out, hit me up, the front office, the support staff, everybody’s been real supportive and you can tell there’s an excitement in the air as well as expectations,” Bane said. “You know, expectations are healthy and I feel like we have the roster to be able to do some really special things so I’m excited and looking forward to the new chapter.”

Bane becomes the latest high-level addition to a Magic team aiming to break through in the Eastern Conference after consecutive postseason appearances. With his two-way skill set and leadership, Orlando adds another piece to a growing contender.