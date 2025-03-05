The injury bug has begun to take a toll on the Chicago Bulls recently as they have numerous players that are battling setbacks right now. One of those players is Ayo Dosunmu, who is now out for the season due to shoulder surgery. It would be easy for Dosunmu to get discouraged because of the season-ending injury, but he is taking a more positive approach to the time off.

Ayo Dosunmu is going to have a lot of time off, as his recovery will extend into the offseason. He won't play in a regular season NBA game until October, and he has an idea of how he will spend his free time during the recovery process.

“Use this time away from the game to just find different hobbies, get connected to the Lord more, read more books,” Dosunmu said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson. “Find different things to do because I have so much time on my hands. Rather than look at it in a bad way, try to find light in the situation.”

Dosunmu has the right mindset regarding the injury. It is obviously disappointing that he won't be able to be out there competing with his teammates, but it sounds like Dosunmu is going to make the most out of an unfortunate situation.

In the last couple of seasons, Dosunmu has emerged as a key player on this Bulls team. Dosunmu finished this season averaging a career-best 12.3 points per game, up slightly from 12.2 last year.

Dosunmu really started to break out last season, and his high level of play continued this year as well. It's a shame that he isn't able to finish out the rest of the season, but it will be exciting to see what he is able to accomplish once he is back to full strength.