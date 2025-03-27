The Los Angeles Lakers have decided to convert the two-way contract of Jordan Goodwin to a two-year standard contract with a team option and waive former lottery pick Cam Reddish, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Reddish, 25, has spent each of the last two seasons in Los Angeles. In 33 games this season with the Lakers, Reddish averaged 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in roughly 17.8 minutes per game.

After being drafted 10th overall in 2019 by the Atlanta Hawks, Reddish has struggled to find a consistent home. Los Angeles was his fourth different franchise in six seasons. Reddish was involved in the failed Mark Williams trade with Dalton Knecht made before the NBA trade deadline that was later rescinded by Los Angeles.

Goodwin, who the Lakers signed due to injury struggles on their roster in recent weeks, had played exceptionally well and has started multiple games this season. The problem was that he played in his 19th game with the Lakers on Wednesday night, which is the maximum amount of games allowed under the terms of his two-way contract.

That is why a decision was made to convert Goodwin's deal to a standard contract, waiving Reddish to free up the roster spot in the process.

This is a developing story that will be updated shortly.