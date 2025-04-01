LeBron James continues to fight off father time. James entered Monday earning top five MVP chatter. He delivered a brand-new epic moment for the Los Angeles Lakers. This time on one leg against the Houston Rockets.

James launched a deep attempt from the “Last of Us” advertisement logo near half court. And the four-time NBA champion made his basket while one leg was lifted off the floor.

LEBRON JAMES FROM DEEP 🔥pic.twitter.com/AdoO8Qk55C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2025

That stunning long range basket got the Crypto Arena crowd in a frenzy. James also cut the Rockets lead to 24-19 during the second off that huge basket.

Both Western Conference contenders were locked in a 48-48 tie at halftime. But the talk of the first half became that James one-leg basket.

Reactions surface for LeBron James one-leg shot between Lakers-Rockets

The online reactions exploded after James' rare basket.

“One legged shots gona become the norm soon come,” one fan posted on X.

NBA on TNT captured another angle of the one-legged left foot shot heard around the NBA world.

The casual falling to the left 1-legged three from LeBron James 🥱 https://t.co/xjGHJEX6yK pic.twitter.com/PnqyaenbLM — NBA (@NBA) April 1, 2025

One more fan reacted by calling James' performance “greatness personified” on X.

James even delivered the basket on what became a quiet first half. The Rockets held him to just five points and three rebounds before halftime. Luka Doncic handled the scoring load at point guard for the Lakers.

However, James started fast with another highlight-reel moment. James nailed another deep three — this time before the shot clock expired. And this three came from the corner.

LeBron James with the corner 3 to beat the shot clock. pic.twitter.com/HCGzd2VO0i — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 1, 2025

James emerged as more of a force defensively through his first 20 minutes of play. He tied for second on the Lakers with three rebounds.

Los Angeles outscored Houston 32-29 in the second quarter to help tie things up at 48. James then reached double figures in scoring by getting his 10th off spinning and hitting his two-point basket. That point arrived with under 7:30 left in the third.

The contest pitted two of the best in the conference plus involved major playoff seeding implications.