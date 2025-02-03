The Los Angeles Lakers trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic leaves a defensive void in the roster. However, Bill Simmons sees the Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks making a deal surrounding starting center, Onyeka Okongwu. He explained more on his podcast about what would need to happen.

“Would the Hawks want to trade (Onyeka) Okongwu for the 2031 pick,” Simmons said. “Would you put Austin Reaves on the table, what could you get for him? You need him as your 6th man, injury protection for one of those guys, somebody who is 25 minutes a game.”

“You just have these two freaky physical, 6’8, 6’9 guys, who don’t have a position. They both have crazy hoops IQs and then if you can put the right team around them. They’re inching closer to having except they don’t have any rim protection at all. Could they go get, Nick Claxton was rumored today, Could they take a fly on Robert Williams? Could they get Clint Capella?

Simmons says the Lakers need rim protection. Now with both LeBron James and Luka Doncic together, they lack defensive players to go along with them. The Lakers can use that 2031 pick in a trade for Okongwu since they didn't have to deal with it in the Doncic trade.

Bill Simmons sees a world where the Lakers trade for Onyeka Okongwu

Since becoming the starting center, he's made some tremendous progress. However, the talent and potential have always been there. For example, Okongwu became the first Hawks player to post a 20-point and 20-rebound double-double off the bench in a game.

His athleticism, youth, and versatility at the position could make him a prime player. He won't fully replicate Davis's production, but it's a good start. His rim protection is one that the Lakers have been missing, even with Davis on the team. Plus, the current Hawks center has some ties to Los Angeles.

He played at USC, being named Mr. Basketball in 2018, and 2019. Furthermore, he was a teammate of the Ball Brothers at Chino Hills High School. Either way, he's continuing to trend in a positive direction. Plus, the Doncic trade might not be the only move the Lakers make.

Trading for Okongwu might mean that they are preparing for the next era. After all, Doncic played with a flurry of rim protectors and interior presences. Okongwu would be a player that Doncic would be used to. At the end of the day, it's in the Lakers' court if they want to get a deal done. They only have until Thursday, so something would have to happen soon.