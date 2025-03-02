The Los Angeles Lakers have been rolling as of late, currently sitting in third place in the Western Conference ahead of Sunday evening's home matchup vs the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, the Lakers have a crowded injury report for that contest, headlined by LeBron James and Luka Doncic, both of whom are questionable.

Also on the injury report is Maxi Kleber, who was acquired in the shocking trade that sent Doncic from Dallas to Los Angeles in early February. Kleber has yet to play for the Lakers this season after suffering a foot fracture earlier this season, which he is still recovering from.

However, there is now reportedly optimism that a return could soon be on the horizon, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic on YouTube (per Hoopshype, via Bleacher Report).

“I've heard that there is some optimism that a return (for Kleber) before the end of the regular season is possible,” said Buha.

Could Maxi Kleber help the Lakers?

Of course, the obvious headliner of the Luka Doncic trade was, well, Luka Doncic, but that doesn't mean that Kleber should be treated merely as an add-in to make the salaries work.

Kleber had some big time moments during his tenure with the Mavericks, playing rotational minutes during each of the team's two deep playoff runs during the Doncic era.

While Kleber isn't a back to the basket player, the Lakers could use all of the help they can get in the frontcourt after trading away Anthony Davis. Kleber does have the ability to stretch the floor from the three-point line, as Lakers fans know well from the buzzer beater he hit against them late in the regular season last year.

However, in all likelihood, coach JJ Redick would opt to use Kleber in a limited role, with perhaps more opportunity coming depending on the matchup and the Lakers' injury situation.

In any case, the Lakers will next take the floor on Sunday evening vs the Los Angeles Clippers. That game is slated to tip off at 9:30 p.m. EST.