On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the crosstown rival Los Angeles Clippers in a rematch of Friday night's game between the two teams, with the Lakers defeating the Clippers in narrow fashion. Sunday's tilt will mark the fourth and final (regular season) game between the two teams this year, with the Lakers currently leading the series two games to one.

Both teams have a crowded injury report for this contest. Here's everything we know about who's playing, who's not, and whose status is up in the air.

Lakers injury update vs Clippers

For the Lakers, both Luka Doncic (left calf injury management) and LeBron James (left foot injury management) are questionable for the game vs the Clippers. Meanwhile, Rui Hachimura is out with left patellar tendinopathy, while Austin Reaves is doubtful with a right calf strain. Jordan Goodwin is also doubtful with a right ankle sprain.

Maxi Kleber still has yet to make his Lakers debut as he recovers from right foot surgery.

Clippers' injury report vs Lakers

The Clippers have a considerably shorter injury list than the Lakers. Derrick Jones Jr. will miss the game with a right groin strain, while Norman Powell, who did not suit up for Friday's game, is now listed as probable with left patellar tendinopathy.

A big matchup

The Lakers have recently separated themselves from many of their Western Conference counterparts in the standings, currently sitting in third place in the conference as the season nears its home stretch.

It's been the most successful regular season for Los Angeles since they won the championship in the 2019-20 campaign, and Luka Doncic appears to have found his footing after taking a few games to adjust to his new Purple and Gold threads.

The Clippers, meanwhile, have also performed above expectations this year after losing Paul George in the offseason, and there's a chance that Los Angeles could find themselves as one of the conference's top five seeds when all is said and done.

In any case, the Clippers and Lakers are slated to tip off at 9:30 PM ET from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.