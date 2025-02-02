Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ bombshell trade, acquiring Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, one of the biggest questions in the aftermath was the future of LeBron James in Los Angeles. And now it appears as if that question has been answered. LeBron James reportedly intends to remain with the Lakers past the upcoming NBA trade deadline, as per NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“League sources inform me that LeBron James intends to remain a member of the Los Angeles Lakers past the Feb. 6 trade deadline,” Haynes said.

James’ name was actually floated in trade rumors last season involving the Golden State Warriors, although discussions never progressed and the Lakers were not willing to seriously entertain James trade talks.

But social media was rife with speculation in the immediate aftermath of the Davis-Doncic trade as to what that meant for James’ future with the Lakers. Although for now, it appears that chatter has quieted down as the 22-year veteran’s intentions are reportedly clear.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic

While Doncic is still recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, there was optimism that Doncic could return from injury before the All-Star break.

The Lakers had actually been playing some of their best basketball of the season right before the trade. Winners of eight of their last ten games, the Lakers recent surge included impressive wins over good teams such as the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

The Davis-Doncic trade happened right after the Knicks game, with Davis unaware of what was about to happen as he was sending congratulatory text messages to his teammates following the impressive win, as per Dave McMenamin of ESPN. James found out in a shocking way while at dinner with his family following the game.

At least for this season, the Lakers will have a new star duo in James and Doncic, whenever Doncic should make his return to the court. What happens beyond this season though is anyone’s guess as James holds a player option for the 2025-26 season as part of the two-year contract extension he signed last offseason.

And it’s quite possible that the Lakers are not yet done making trades as the deadline approaches.