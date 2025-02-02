Approximately an hour after one of their most impressive wins of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off what is so far the most bonkers trades of the NBA season—and perhaps league history. In a complex, three-part transaction that sent ripples throughout the basketball world, the Lakers secured Luka Dončić, Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris in return for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and an unprotected first-round pick in 2029. Additionally, the Lakers dispatched Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz, who received second-round picks from the Lakers and the Mavs. The next question, however, is where do the Lakers go from here?

A Stunning Turn of Events

The trade caught practically everyone in the global basketball sphere completely off guard. For the Lakers and Mavs, players and staff alike were left in disbelief as the news of the deal spread across social media channels.

This blockbuster deal has not only redefined the Lakers’ trajectory but has also sent a clear message to the entire league. By doing this trade, the Lakers are signaling their commitment to a bold, future-focused strategy. This move is about more than just immediate gains. It's about laying the foundation for sustained success over the coming years. The acquisition of Dončić represents a transformative shift in the Lakers' philosophy. They are surely prioritizing long-term growth and the development of a new franchise identity.

Here we will discuss the next trade that the Los Angeles Lakers must make after acquiring Luka Doncic before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Laker Luka

This season, Dončić is putting up impressive numbers. As of this writing, he is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. On top of that, he's reaching a career-high average of 2.0 steals per game. Currently, Dončić is sidelined as he recovers from a calf injury that has kept him out since Christmas. However, all indications suggest he will return before the All-Star break. A five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree, Dončić has already guided teams to both the NBA Finals and conference finals. His scoring prowess places him among the elite.

Again, this trade for Dončić is monumental on every front. Just shy of a year after leading the Dallas Mavericks to the 2024 NBA Finals, Dončić represents the new face of the franchise. His youth combined with his immediate impact makes him a generational talent. He will carry the Lakers forward well into the post-LeBron era. He is exactly the type of big name star that fits well into a huge market like Los Angeles.

The Next Move

Yet, as exhilarating as this acquisition is, it comes with the acknowledgment that more work lies ahead for the Lakers. The Western Conference remains as stacked as ever. Sure, the addition of Dončić will inject new life and perimeter talent into the roster. That said, it has also introduced fresh challenges. To truly contend at the highest level, the Lakers will need to address certain deficiencies—even if that means making a costly additional trade.

Acquiring Jonathan Kuminga

The next logical move appears to lie in acquiring Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors. This promising, young forward has showcased explosive athleticism, a high development ceiling, and the potential to evolve into a top-tier two-way player. Kuminga’s blend of speed, strength, and versatility makes him the perfect complement to the LeBron James-Luka Dončić combo. Kuminga's ability to stretch opposing defenses, drive to the rim, and lock down multiple positions on defense might just be the missing link that propels the Lakers into the upper echelons of the league.

The argument for bringing Kuminga on board rests on both his immediate strategic fit and his long-term potential. Rightnow, versatility is key. As such, Kuminga’s diverse array of skills aligns seamlessly with the Lakers’ new identity. His natural athleticism and aggressive style of play would help solidify the team’s wing positions. He would boost both offensive creativity and defensive solidity. With Dončić at the helm orchestrating the offense and James focusing more on scoring, Kuminga’s ability to serve as an offensive support becomes increasingly valuable. Additionally, his capability to guard several positions gives the Lakers the flexibility needed to counter modern, switch-oriented offensive schemes.

Looking Ahead

This bold and unexpected Lakers deal has already reshaped the narrative of the franchise. It signals a clear commitment to embracing the future. Dončić’s arrival has set a high bar, and with his impressive credentials and potential, he is poised to lead the team into a new era. However, the demands of the modern NBA require not only a superstar but also a well-rounded supporting cast that can plug the gaps and elevate the team to championship contention.

The addition of Jonathan Kuminga would not only address some of the current roster imbalances but also reinforce the Lakers’ defensive prowess—a critical component in today’s fast-paced, perimeter-oriented game. With the combination of Dončić’s creative genius and Kuminga’s athleticism and defensive versatility, the Lakers could very well craft a new blueprint for success, one that leverages both immediate impact and long-term promise.