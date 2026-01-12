The 2026 NBA Trade Deadline is officially less than one month away on Feb. 5, and it’s been no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers’ main goal is upgrade the team’s point of attack defense in the form of players on the wing. During the month of December, the Lakers were ranked No. 29 in the league in defensive rating, as per Khobi Price of The California Post.

On the season as a whole, the Lakers are 21st in the league in defensive rating, as per StatMuse. Adding more defense on the perimeter would certainly help as the Lakers gear up for the second half of the season, but there’s always been a couple of issues in getting a deal done.

First and foremost, the Lakers are limited in terms of available assets. They simply don’t have much to acquire a true game-changing talent. And to go along with that, the team is expected to have strong financial flexibility the next couple of offseasons, flexibility that they aren’t exactly banging down the door to give up.

Secondly, two potential targets that would definitely move the needle in Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, might not even be attainable. The New Orleans Pelicans have not indicated that they are open to trade overtures for either, and even so, a potential asking price would likely be more than the Lakers could match.

With that said, there are still a few realistic wing targets, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel, that the Lakers reportedly could have trade interest in leading up to the NBA’s deadline. Here are some of the best wing 3&D players the Lakers should probably target, assuming that Jones and Murphy are out of the equation.

1) Lakers trade for Keon Ellis

When it comes to players most likely to be attainable and for a cost the Lakers would be willing to match, Ellis is at the top of the list. As the Sacramento Kings head seemingly head into the inevitable rebuild, Ellis is a player they reportedly have made available leading up to the trade deadline.

Amid two different coaches in Mike Brown and Doug Christie, Ellis has never been able to lock down a consistent spot in the rotation. When he has played, he’s displayed a true 3&D ability that makes him an attractive trade target for contending teams.

Ellis is fifth on the team in defensive rating at 118.9, as per StatMuse. He’s also fourth on the team in 3-point shooting at 35.5 percent. A package from the Lakers likely wouldn’t need to be much. A straight-up swap of Ellis for Dalton Knecht works under the cap.

When pondering trades, one must ask why the opposing team would be willing to do so. Knecht would give the Kings a player who still has some potential for their rebuild. If the Lakers need to add draft compensation in the form of a second-round pick, that’s fine as well. Any offers above that and it isn’t worth it for the Lakers.

2) Lakers trade for Isaac Okoro

First off, there hasn’t been any firm indication that the Chicago Bulls are considering trade overtures for Okoro. They acquired him in the offseason in a deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers involving Lonzo Ball. And he’s been a regular in the Bulls’ rotation. But he is mentioned by Siegel as a player the Lakers could register trade interest in.

He is less likely to be attainable than Ellis, which is why Ellis is listed as the top priority. But if Okoro is indeed available on the trade market, the Lakers should certainly inquire about him. He is another strong, point of attack defensive player. He’s also become a reliable 3-point shooter. Although he’s only shooting 33.7 percent from distance this year, he shot 37.1 percent and 39.1 percent the past two seasons, respectively.

As far as a potential trade package, it’s likely going to be more than what it would take to get Ellis. Okoro was a first-round pick and is a productive player. There’s also the matter of his contract. Ellis is an expiring deal. Okoro affects the Lakers’ future financial flexibility as he has two more years left on his deal worth around $11 million per season.

He is a major upgrade though in terms of what the Lakers have on the wings defensively. While he did not cost the Bulls any draft compensation originally, don’t assume that to be the case for the Lakers. To match contracts, Knecht would likely be involved going back to Chicago, and then an expiring contract of either Maxi Kleber or Gabe Vincent would have to be included as well.

3) Lakers trade for Haywood Highsmith

The final perimeter trade target that Siegel suggests the Lakers could register interest in is Brooklyn Nets wing Haywood Highsmith. Ellis and Okoro should certainly take priority over Highsmith. And there is reason for caution too in that Highsmith has not played a game this year as he continues to recover from offseason surgery. He suffered a knee injury and there is no concrete timeline for his return.

Honestly, the Lakers should steer clear of Highsmith, as it isn’t even certain he’s going to be ready to play anytime soon. Which is unfortunate because if he was healthy, he could help this team. Highsmith is a good defender who can guard multiple positions. He has also become a very good 3-point shooter, connecting on 38.2 percent and 39.6 percent from distance over the past two seasons, respectively.

If there were 100 percent assurances that he would be healthy for the second half of the season, then maybe he would be worth the risk. But even so, the Lakers would run into a similar situation as with Dorian Finney-Smith last year. Finney-Smith dealt with injury issues after being traded to the Lakers, and he wasn’t as effective as he could have been.

But as far as a potential trade package, the Lakers should not be willing to give up much for Highsmith. But because of Highsmith’s contract, there needs to be outgoing salary to match. And all that the Lakers should give up for him at this point is one of their expiring deals such as Vincent or Kleber, both of whom work under the cap.