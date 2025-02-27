The Los Angeles Lakers (35-21) will host the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27) on Thursday night as part of their six-game homestand. With a 10:30 p.m. ET tip-off at Crypto.com Arena, both teams have key players listed on the latest injury report, including LeBron James and Anthony Edwards.

James is listed as probable due to left foot injury management. The 40-year-old forward delivered a dominant performance in the Lakers’ 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, which marked Luka Dončić’s first game against his former team. James finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and one steal. He took over in the fourth quarter, scoring 16 points while shooting 7-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-2 from beyond the arc.

LeBron James, Anthony Edwards putting up big numbers ahead of key Western Conference matchup

Now in his 22nd NBA season, James is averaging 24.7 points, 8.7 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 52% from the field and 39.6% from three-point range across 52 games. Over the last 10 games, James has elevated his production, averaging 28.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 54.9% overall and 44.8% from beyond the arc.

The Timberwolves have Anthony Edwards listed as questionable due to right calf soreness. The 23-year-old played a critical role in Minnesota’s 131-128 overtime victory against the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing with 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, and a block. The Timberwolves overcame a 25-point deficit to secure the win.

Edwards, now in his fifth season, is having a career year, averaging 27.5 points, six rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is shooting 43.6% from the field and a career-high 40.6% from three-point range through 57 games.

The Lakers and Timberwolves are both jockeying for playoff positioning, making Thursday’s game an important matchup. Los Angeles currently holds the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference, sitting 4.5 games ahead of Minnesota, which is seventh in the standings. The Timberwolves lead the season series 2-1 and will look to secure the tiebreaker in their final meeting of the regular season. The teams last faced off in December before the Lakers made several roster adjustments.

Lakers injury report remains light

Aside from James, the Lakers have a relatively clean injury report. Bronny James remains on G League assignment, while Maxi Kleber continues his recovery from surgery to repair a right foot fracture suffered in late January.

Timberwolves dealing with key injuries but could get Donte DiVincenzo back

Minnesota remains without Julius Randle, who is dealing with a right groin strain, and Rudy Gobert, who is sidelined due to low back injury maintenance.

The Timberwolves have upgraded Donte DiVincenzo to a questionable playing status with a left great toe sprain. He has been out since January 15, missing the team’s last 19 games. According to Dane Moore of Blue Wire, DiVincenzo participated fully in Thursday’s practice, signaling a potential return.

In his first season with the Timberwolves, DiVincenzo is averaging 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.9% from three across 40 games.

With LeBron James and Anthony Edwards both on the injury report but likely to play, Thursday’s matchup could have significant implications in the Western Conference standings as both teams continue their push toward the postseason.