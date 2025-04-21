Turns out the Memphis Grizzlies weren't the only ones with embarrassing moments in Oklahoma City. Even ABC dealt with a massive blunder — one that Jaylen Wells put on notice Sunday.

The network zeroed in on the Grizzlies sidelines. A discussion surfaced involving Wells and his in-game injury. Cameras zoomed in on the player originally thought of as Wells.

But instead that player was Zyon Pullin, who was already inactive for game on against the Thunder. Wells immediately posted a succinct response — clearly disapproving of the moment from ABC.

Dave Pasch and Tim Legler didn't state the zoomed player was Wells. This is merely a camera operator mishap.

Broadcast blunders aren't anything new. It's happened during and after the regular season in live games, regardless of sport. However, players will call it on in this era of social media. Wells did just that.

Grizzlies embarrassed on day Jaylen Wells receives honor

The most stunning element Sunday, though, wasn't limited to the Wells/Pullin mistake. The final score became shocking.

Oklahoma City entered a heavy favorite. But the top-seed in the Wester Conference pulverized the Grizzlies 131-80 to open this series at Paycom Center. The 51-point onslaught now represents the most lopsided series opening win in NBA playoffs history. It's also the worst loss in Grizzlies franchise history.

The OKC X account even threw shade at the Grizzlies. They posted the caption “foot on the gas and we're moving fast” while posting a series of second quarter highlights.

Oklahoma City watched six different Thunder players hit double figures in scoring. Aaron Wiggins led OKC with 21 points — taking that mantle over Most Valuable Player candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. SGA was a force, though, by scoring 15 points and even blocking 7-foot-4 Zach Edey's shot attempts twice.

Jalen Williams added 20 points while Chet Holmgren scored 19. The Thunder pummeled Memphis on a day the Grizzlies' Wells got named as an NBA Rookie of the Year finalist. Memphis will attempt to redeem itself on Tuesday. Even Ja Morant dropped a bold guarantee ahead of the Grizzlies-Thunder rematch.