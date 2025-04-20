On Sunday afternoon, the Memphis Grizzlies fell behind 0-1 in their first round Western Conference playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder with a 51-point loss. This game was only close for the first few minutes, as the Thunder eventually went on an epic 53-17 run and ended up winning the game by the largest margin in their franchise's playoff history.

Ja Morant was uncharacteristically quiet in this one, scoring just 17 points on the afternoon. After the game, Morant made a simple guarantee about the Grizzlies moving forward in this series.

“We'll never play that bad again,” said Brown, per Oh No He Didn't on X.

An awful showing for the Grizzlies

Ironically, it was the Memphis Grizzlies who set an NBA record three years ago by defeating the Thunder by 73 points in a regular season game. On Sunday, the exact opposite result occurred, as the Thunder's lead ultimately surpassed the 50-point plateau midway through the third quarter.

While the Grizzlies were indeed heavy underdogs coming into this series, few could have foreseen a performance this listless coming, as Memphis was absolutely powerless to stop the Thunder avalanche that landed on them in the second quarter.

The good news for the Grizzlies is that they won't have much time to dwell on this loss, as Game 2 of this series is slated for Tuesday evening. However, the coaches and players will have more than their fair share of adjustments to make before that gets underway.

The biggest thing the Grizzlies need to figure out is how to start generating some better looks on the offensive end of the floor, as Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane were all held well below their season averages.

In fact, the only Grizzlies player who played up to expectations or better was Marvin Bagley, who hasn't been with the team for long.

In any case, Game 2 of this series is set for Tuesday night at 9:30 PM ET, once again from Oklahoma City.