Has Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies reached the point of no return? One rival executive believes so, as many wonder if the Grizzlies will trade Morant despite All-Star Jaren Jackson's downplay of this season's drama surrounding Ja. Since his exchange with head coach Tumoas Iisalo to his conduct in a postgame interview, which led to a suspension, it's been one setback after another, including a calf injury.

With guards such as Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball potentially on the move, according to reports, they're names that have been connected to the Grizzlies amid reports of Morant's potential exit, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Bobby Marks.

“That contingent of coaches, scouts, and executives considers Morant a more proven winner than Young and especially Ball, even though the Grizzlies have won only one playoff series in his career,” MacMahon and Marks reported. “They believe Morant's competitive fire can burn again in the right circumstances.

“I think Ja is the one who can maybe be saved,” a West executive said. “If he's got to prove he can play [to get paid again], you can get him.”

However, another Western Conference executive disagrees.

“It's a gamble, but I truly believe that Ja will be fine at his next stop. But [the Grizzlies are] going to have to move Ja. They don't have a choice.”

The Grizzlies lost to the San Antonio Spurs 126-119 on Tuesday. Morant's last appearance was in a 133-120 loss to the New York Knicks.

Ja Morant destoryed by insiders amid Grizzlies trade buzz

One NBA scout believes Ja Morant and the Grizzlies parting ways is inveitable, as the mercurial guard has overstayed his welcome. For a list of reasons, another the NBA GM agrees, doubling down on Morant's shortcomings.

“The combination of pain in the a**, injury prone, not that good anymore and big contract is a bad one,” said one scout about Morant, per Tim McMahon and Bobby Marks of ESPN.

“Ja has been going down, down, down,” said a Western Conference general manager who didn't want to be named. “I don't know how much of that is due to motivation. You've got to be able to look under the hood. I'm just not sure about his health.”

The Grizzlies will host the Clippers on Friday.