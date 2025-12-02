Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. has been in an unexpectedly good mood lately, and fans are starting to understand why. Even without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have found a way to click, showing signs of resilience and cohesion that have reignited hope for the rest of the season.

Jackson, who signed a five-year, $240 million extension this summer, recently addressed the media with a level of calm confidence that has become increasingly rare in the NBA.

“We were injured early on this season, you know?” Jackson said, acknowledging the rocky start. With a new coach and a new system in place, the team experienced growing pains that left fans and analysts wondering if the Grizzlies might consider drastic roster changes, including a potential fire sale.

But Jackson pushed back against that narrative. “People freak out kind of early, but that’s a part of life,” he explained, signaling that patience might be the key to long-term success.

He believes in the team’s potential, despite the absence of Morant, and says the vision for a contender remains intact. “The vision is there,” Jackson stated. “Winter is coming.”

Yes, Jackson literally referenced the iconic “Game of Thrones” line, complete with a smirk and even a hum of the show’s theme song, leaving reporters amused but also impressed with his composure.

The metaphor seems apt; the Grizzlies are in a testing period, battling through adversity, but positioning themselves for a strong finish if they can sustain their current momentum.

Memphis is currently 9-12, but the recent hot streak without their star point guard highlights the depth and adaptability of this roster.

Jackson’s leadership and his willingness to embrace the challenge of a new system have played a major role in the team’s recent success.

As the season progresses, Jackson’s Game of Thrones mindset may be exactly what the Grizzlies need: strategic patience, controlled aggression, and a belief that even in the absence of their biggest star, they can emerge stronger, and maybe, just maybe, a contender in the Western Conference.