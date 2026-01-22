The Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Unfortunately, it appears the club will be without Ja Morant, as he is dealing with a new injury.

Reports indicate that the 26-year-old point guard is suffering from a left elbow UCL sprain, according to NBA Insider Brett Siegel. It's another injury issue for Morant, and Memphis will have to rely on the rest of the roster when they take on the Pelicans.

“The Grizzlies say Ja Morant will miss tomorrow night's game against the Pelicans with a left elbow UCL sprain. More injury concerns for Morant and the Grizzlies before the trade deadline.”

Morant may have sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Grizzlies' 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. He appeared to have hit his elbow on the backboard during a chase-down block. The two-time All-Star remained in the contest for the remainder of the game.

Friday's game against the Pelicans will be Moran's 23rd missed game this season. It's been a struggle for Ja Morant to remain healthy this campaign, as he missed some time with calf and ankle injuries. In the 20 games Morant has played, he is averaging 19.5 points (third-lowest in his career), 3.3 rebounds (career-low), and 8.1 assists (tied career-high) while shooting 41.0% from the field and 23.5% from beyond the three-point line (career-low).

Although it's been a season to forget, Ja Morant remains hot in the rumor mill. There has been speculation that the Grizzlies want to trade the seven-year pro. However, it's difficult to gauge what kind of package Memphis could receive in a trade. Especially after seeing the Hawks deal Trae Young away to the Washington Wizards for a rather cheap return.