Ja Morant sent the basketball world ablaze with a monster putback dunk in the Memphis Grizzlies' game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Both teams are competing for the eighth and final seed of the Western Conference's playoff bracket. The Grizzlies hoped to return after missing out last season, while the Mavericks look to return to the postseason for the second straight year.

Morant didn't take long to create a highlight in what is a crucial game for both teams. With less than four and a half minutes remaining in the first quarter, Santi Aldama put up a shot that bounced off the rim. However, Morant was there in time as he grabbed the ball with one hand and threw it down with absolute emphasis, having the home crowd go wild.

The winner of this matchup will secure the eighth seed and face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 will take place on April 20.