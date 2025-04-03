The NBA has issued warnings, no suspensions or fines, to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield after both players made inappropriate gun gestures towards one another in Tuesday's game between the two teams, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Upon reviewing what occurred in the game, the league decided that these celebrations were not intended to be “violent in nature,” but inappropriate and unnecessary. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has made it a point of emphasis in recent years for players to try and cut down on any in-game celebrations simulating the use of a firearm.

This incident between Morant and Hield happened with 20.1 seconds remaining in the game on Tuesday night in Memphis.

As Morant walked towards the opposite end of the court and the Grizzlies' bench, he simulated pointing a gun at Hield and the Warriors' bench with his left arm fully extended. Double technical fouls were assessed to Hield and Morant by the officials and the game concluded with no further issues.

Ja Morant appeared to make gun gestures towards the Golden State bench after the Grizzlies’ loss to the Warriors 👀😬 (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/bBk746e6fX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the immediate aftermath of the Warriors defeating the Grizzlies 134-125, Silver and the league office were made aware of Hield and Morant appearing to make gun gestures towards one another after a timeout was called on the court. Silver was “very displeased” to learn this had occurred, especially considering Morant's past with being suspended due to his possession of a firearm, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Morant was first suspended after appearing to flash a gun in a livestream on Instagram in March 2023 while partying at a nightclub in Denver. That indefinite suspension from the league and team lasted eight games. The superstar guard was then suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season for conduct detrimental to the league after again flashing a gun on a livestream video in May 2023.

Upon returning from this 25-game suspension, Morant played just nine games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery.

Morant has played 46 games this season, averaging 22.7 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor. The Grizzlies, who recently fired head coach Taylor Jenkins, are currently 44-32 and have lost seven of their last eight games.